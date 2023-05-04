PPL reports 1Q adjusted earnings that exceed estimates, affirms 2023 forecast

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - PPL Corp. reported first-quarter earnings Thursday that exceeded analysts' estimates and affirmed its 2023 forecast, even after a warm winter that reduced demand for energy.
The Allentown-based utility reported adjusted net income of $352 million, or 48 cents per share.
"We remain confident in delivering our 2023 ongoing earnings forecast despite the mild winter weather in the first quarter," Chief Executive Officer and President Vincent Sorgi said in a statement.
The 2023 forecast for adjusted earnings remains at $1.50 to $1.65 per share with midpoint of $1.58. The average estimate of four industry analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for adjusted earnings per share of 44 cents. In the year-ago quarter, adjusted earnings were 41 cents per share. Revenue in the first quarter was $2.42 billion.
Pennsylvania and Kentucky had mild winters, but a warm summer could boost electricity demand. "Degree days," which measure the need for building heat, fell in both states compared to 2022.
Chief Financial Officer Joseph Bergstein said PPL has compensated for some of the mild winter by cutting borrowing costs.
"We repaid $1.75 billion of floating-rate debt," Berstein said, referring to borrowing with rates based on a reference rate plus a spread. The rate varies based on a benchmark such as SOFR, the Secured Overnight Financing Rate. Floating-rate debt is now less than 5% of PPL's total debt, Bergstein said.
The report comes after a busy start to the year for PPL.
PPL has been trying to resolve a billing problem that started in December. The "vast majority" of customers are being billed correctly now, the company said Wednesday. PPL's billing systems did not communicate with meters in December, leading to incorrect and delayed bills.
PPL has said the billing issue has not affected earnings, and financial analysts did not raise the issue during the company's conference call.
In Kentucky, a law was passed in March to protect coal-fired power plants. PPL intends to proceed with its $2.1 billion plan to shut down about 1,500 megawatts of coal-fired power and replace it with two natural-gas plants, solar power, battery storage and energy-efficiency programs. The state utility regulator is reviewing the proposal.
Supporters of the Kentucky law contend that the law will ensure reliable supply to customers. Sorgi would not comment on the intent of the law, but he said the cost of maintaining old coal plants would exceed the proposed spending on new sources of energy.
"We estimate that our plan provides nearly $600 million of net-present-value benefits for our customers," Sorgi said during the call. PPL's plan is the "least cost" option for Kentucky customers, he said, and will reduce carbon dioxide emissions by 25%. PPL's corporate goal is to reach net-zero carbon emissions by 2050. Carbon dioxide is a greenhouse gas that has been linked to climate change.
Also in March, Rhode Island's utility regulator approved most but not all of the company's planned investments in the Ocean State. PPL acquired Narragansett Electric in 2022 and changed its name to Rhode Island Energy. PPL plans to spend about $290 million in the new unit's gas and electricity networks.
Sorgi reiterated Thursday that the company can achieve 6% to 8% growth in annual earnings per share and dividends through at least 2026.
First-quarter earnings reported under Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP) were 39 cents per share. PPL's "ongoing" (adjusted) earnings do not include some items the company considers to be one-time or unusual.
Shares in the company trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol PPL. At 12:36 p.m., the price was $28.63, up 14 cents from Wednesday. In the past 52 weeks, the shares have traded as high as $31.74 and as low as $23.47.
At the current price, the company's market capitalization (share price times number of shares outstanding) is $21.1 billion.