PPL reports fourth-quarter earnings of 28 cents per share, matching Wall Street expectations

PPL Corp. reported fourth-quarter adjusted earnings Friday of $209 million, or 28 cents per share, matching Wall Street estimates.
The Allentown-based utility's statement did not mention the billing confusion that has angered some Pennsylvania customers. The company said earlier that the billing errors and an ensuing regulator probe would not have a material effect on earnings. Some customers received bills that were estimated and in some cases several times higher than previous bills.
In the year-ago quarter, adjusted net income was $163 million, or 22 cents per share.
"Over the past two years, we've taken bold steps to transform PPL for long-term growth and success and to improve shareholder return," Chief Executive Officer and President Vincent Sorgi said in a company statement. Leading a transition to clean energy is one of the corporate goals.
PPL reiterated its 2023 earnings forecast range of $1.50 to $1.65. At the $1.58 midpoint, the forecast represents a 7% increase over 2022.
For the full year, adjusted or "ongoing" earnings were $1.04 billion, or $1.41 per share, up from $806 million, or $1.05, in 2021.
On a Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP) basis, fourth-quarter earnings were $190 million, or 26 cents per share, and full-year 2022 earnings were $756 million, or $1.02 per share. GAAP earnings do not allow for adjustments for items the company contends are one-time or unusual.
In January, Sorgi announced a plan to generate 6% to 8% growth in earnings and dividends through at least 2026. It also raised its dividend 7% to 24 cents per share.
The company will discuss its results during an 11 a.m. conference call.
Before the report, the consensus estimate of Wall Street analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for adjusted earnings per share of 28 cents.
In the last 52 weeks, PPL shares have traded as high as $31.74 and as low as $23.47. In early trading Friday, shares were trading at $29.06, up 2.1% from Thursday's closing price.