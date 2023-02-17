 Skip to main content
PPL reports fourth-quarter earnings of 28 cents per share, matching Wall Street expectations

PPL Corp. reported fourth-quarter adjusted earnings Friday of $209 million, or 28 cents per share, matching Wall Street estimates.

The Allentown-based utility's statement did not mention the billing confusion that has angered some Pennsylvania customers. The company said earlier that the billing errors and an ensuing regulator probe would not have a material effect on earnings. Some customers received bills that were estimated and in some cases several times higher than previous bills.

In the year-ago quarter, adjusted net income was $163 million, or 22 cents per share.

"Over the past two years, we've taken bold steps to transform PPL for long-term growth and success and to improve shareholder return," Chief Executive Officer and President Vincent Sorgi said in a company statement. Leading a transition to clean energy is one of the corporate goals.

PPL reiterated its 2023 earnings forecast range of $1.50 to $1.65. At the $1.58 midpoint, the forecast represents a 7% increase over 2022.

For the full year, adjusted or "ongoing" earnings were $1.04 billion, or $1.41 per share, up from $806 million, or $1.05, in 2021.

On a Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP) basis, fourth-quarter earnings were $190 million, or 26 cents per share, and full-year 2022 earnings were $756 million, or $1.02 per share. GAAP earnings do not allow for adjustments for items the company contends are one-time or unusual.

In January, Sorgi announced a plan to generate 6% to 8% growth in earnings and dividends through at least 2026. It also raised its dividend 7% to 24 cents per share.

The company will discuss its results during an 11 a.m. conference call.

Before the report, the consensus estimate of Wall Street analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for adjusted earnings per share of 28 cents.

In the last 52 weeks, PPL shares have traded as high as $31.74 and as low as $23.47. In early trading Friday, shares were trading at $29.06, up 2.1% from Thursday's closing price.

Shop Talk

What's new in the business community!

If you know of local business openings or closings, please notify us here.

PREVIOUS OPENINGS AND CLOSINGS

- Air Products & Chemicals Inc. plans to invest a half-billion dollars to produce environmentally friendly hydrogen in New York state.

- The Trexlertown Chick-Fil-A plans to add a second drive-thru lane as part of a plan to reduce traffic congestion.

- The Harrisburg-based Mid Penn bank has opened its first full-service branch in the Lehigh Valley in South Whitehall.

- The Allentown Planning Commission put off a decision on a new Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen at the site of the former Nostos Greek restaurant.

- The former Star Crete concrete plant at the intersection of Farmersville Road and Easton Avenue has been sold for $1.58 million, and that may clear the way for a medical office building. 

- The local business SuperSets Gym will open its third location in Allentown's South Mall, with no opening date set yet.

- The jewelry boutique Versant will close later this year, but the business will be consolidated at Gary Werkheiser's other location in Saucon Valley Square.

- The DSW Woodmill Commons has moved to Berkshire West, 1101 Woodland Road in Wyomissing.

- Trainer Michael Melendez has opened his new Reading Extreme Boxing Club where PacSun used to operate in the Berkshire Mall. 

- Frackville NAPA Auto Parts held a grand opening with the Schuylkill Chamber of Commerce and Frackville Business & Professional Association. 

- Fyzical Therapy & Balance Centers in North Manheim Township held a grand opening, in conjunction with the Schuylkill Chamber of Commerce and Pottsville Business Association.

- PDC Machines, a maker of hydrogen compressors, showed off a new plant in Lower Salford.

- Maya Capital Partners has acquired Amwell Valley Self Storage, a 265-unit storage business on Route 31 in Ringoes, New Jersey.

- Norwescap is buying the former Sullivan's on the Main restaurant in Phillipsburg to renovate the building and then use it for programs to help educate and feed people.

