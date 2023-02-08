PPL sees no material impact on earnings from billing problem, PUC investigation

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - PPL Corp. says it sees no material impact on its earnings from a billing problem that has angered customers and led to an investigation by a state regulator.
"We do not expect this to be material from a financial perspective," according to a statement from the Allentown-based utility late Tuesday.
The company also said that higher prices are from electricity suppliers, not PPL. The utility said electricity supply is a "pass-through." It is in the business of delivering electricity but it does not generate it or control the cost.
"The primary driver of higher electricity bills for customers has been higher electricity supply prices," PPL said.
Some PPL Electric Utilities customers received abnormally high bills, which the company blamed on a "technical issue." In some cases, bills were a multiple of year-ago charges.
Bills sent from Dec. 20 through Jan. 9 were affected, with estimated costs based on prior usage. PPL said corrected bills were sent, and that if customers paid the estimated amount, the next monthly bill would be adjusted so they would pay only for the electricity they used. The company issued an apology for the error.
Last week, the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission said it would investigate that problem, along with the accuracy and integrity of PPL's billing. That probe is being conducted by the commission's Bureau of Investigation and Enforcement, which enforces the state public utility code and PUC regulations.
The PUC recommends that customers shop for electricity prices online.
Customers who do not shop are assigned a default rate by PPL.
"If customers choose not to shop, we shop for power on their behalf and we pass along the cost to customers without markup or profit to PPL," the statement issued Tuesday said.
PPL's 2022 fourth-quarter earnings will be reported later this month. In 2021, fourth-quarter reported earnings were $134 million, or 18 cents per share.
In January, PPL Corp. Chief Executive and President Vincent Sorgi announced a plan to generate 6% to 8% growth in earnings and dividends at least through 2026.
Shares in the utility trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol PPL. The closing price Tuesday was $28.75.