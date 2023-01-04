 Skip to main content
PPL to hold conference call to discuss business outlook, investment plans

PPL Corp. will hold a conference call next week to discuss its business outlook, along with its plans for investment and cost-cutting.

The Allentown-based utility will hold the update on Wednesday, Jan. 11, at 11 a.m., one day before it meets with investors at the Evercore ISI utility conference in Florida. PPL will also provide a webcast of the presentation.

PPL made big moves in 2022, as it completed the acquisition of Narragansett Electric, Rhode Island's primary energy company. PPL has renamed that electric and gas utility Rhode Island Energy.

In December, the utility said it will upgrade its Kentucky assets, replacing 1,500 megawatts of coal-fired power generation by 2028 as part of PPL's plan to reach net-zero carbon emissions by 2050. That will cost about $2.1 billion.

The Kentucky plan includes two new natural gas plants, almost 1,000 megawatts of solar power, 125 megawatts of battery storage and energy-efficiency programs. One megawatt can provide power for about 900 homes in the Northeast, according to the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission.

PPL Chief Executive Officer Vincent Sorgi said in a company statement that the call next week will address how the company can reward investors and support customers.

"As we execute on our mission to provide safe, reliable, affordable and sustainable energy, we are more confident than ever in our ability to deliver premium growth and create value," he said. Sorgi, who is also president of PPL, said the Rhode Island and Kentucky investments are evidence of the company's progress.

PPL provides electricity and natural gas to more than 3.5 million U.S. customers.

