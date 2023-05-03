PPL to report 1Q earnings Thursday; analysts forecast earnings per share of 44 cents

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - PPL Corp. will report earnings early Thursday, marking the end of a busy first quarter.
The average estimate of four industry analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research is for earnings per share of 44 cents. In the year-ago quarter, adjusted earnings for the quarter were 41 cents per share. Revenue for the quarter is estimated at $1.86 billion, based on only two estimates.
The Allentown-based utility has been grappling with a billing problem that started in December, and now, according to a spokesperson, normal billing has resumed for the "vast majority" of customers. After the company's billing systems did not communicate with meters in December, some customers received high bills, low bills or no bills.
In Kentucky, a new state law set up obstacles to closing coal-fired power plants, but PPL intends to proceed with its $2.1 billion plan to shut down about 1,500 megawatts of old facilities. The company plans to add two natural-gas plants, almost 1,000 megawatts of solar power and 125 megawatts of battery storage. Programs promoting energy efficiency will also help make up for the closed coal plants. The state utility regulator is reviewing the plan.
In Rhode Island, the state regulator approved most but not all of the company's planned investments. PPL acquired Narragansett Electric in 2022 and changed its name to Rhode Island Energy. The company plans to invest $290 million in the new unit's gas and electric networks.
The company's full-year 2023 earnings forecast of $1.50 to $1.65 per share has not changed. Chief Financial Officer Joseph Bergstein presented that forecast in January. PPL also raised its quarterly dividend 7% to 24 cents per share that month.
PPL Chief Executive Officer Vincent Sorgi has said the company can reward investors, serve customers and meet environmental goals, all while achieving 6% to 8% growth in annual earnings per share and dividends through at least 2026.
The company's "green" goal is to reach net-zero carbon emissions by 2050. Carbon dioxide is a greenhouse gas that has been linked to climate change.
Shares in the company trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol PPL. Shares traded at $28.50 at 11 a.m. Wednesday. In the past 52 weeks, the shares have traded as high as $31.74 and as low as $23.47.
At the current price, the company's market capitalization (share price times number of shares outstanding) is $5.38 billion.
PPL will post its financial results before the stock market opens Thursday. The company will hold a conference call for investors and analysts at 11 a.m.