PPL to report fourth-quarter and full year earnings on Feb. 17

PPL Corp. will report fourth-quarter and full-year 2022 financial results on Feb. 17, as the utility continues to deal with customers angry over incorrect bills.
Wall Street analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research predict fourth-quarter earnings of 28 cents per share. That consensus is based on the average of three estimates. Revenue is predicted to be $1.59 billion for the quarter, based on just two estimates. Estimates and averages are subject to change before the company reports.
For the year, analysts predict earnings of $1.41. That would be just above the midpoint of the Allentown-based utility's own estimate of $1.35 to $1.45 ongoing earnings per share. In this case, "ongoing" means adjusted for items the company considers to be one-time or unusual.
Ongoing earnings do not conform to Generally Accepted Accounting Principals (GAAP) standards but are closely followed by investors.
A PPL statement issued Tuesday said incorrect bills issued to some electricity customers and a Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission investigation into billing did not affect earnings.
"We do not expect this to be material from a financial perspective," the statement said.
The company has apologized for the billing error. Bills sent from Dec. 20 through Jan. 9 were affected.
The PUC is looking into that issue and the integrity of PPL's billing.
PPL Chief Executive Officer and President Vincent Sorgi announced a plan in January to generate 6% to 8% growth in earnings and dividends through at least 2026. The company also raised its quarterly dividend 7% to 24 cents per share. At the current share price, the dividend yield (annual dividend divided by price) is 3.2%.
Shares in the company trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol PPL. They closed on Wednesday at $28.06 per share. In the past 52 weeks, it has traded as high as $31.74 and as low as $23.47.