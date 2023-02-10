 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

PPL to report fourth-quarter and full year earnings on Feb. 17

  • 0
PPL generic 2.jpg

PPL Corp. will report fourth-quarter and full-year 2022 financial results on Feb. 17, as the utility continues to deal with customers angry over incorrect bills.

Wall Street analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research predict fourth-quarter earnings of 28 cents per share. That consensus is based on the average of three estimates. Revenue is predicted to be $1.59 billion for the quarter, based on just two estimates. Estimates and averages are subject to change before the company reports.

For the year, analysts predict earnings of $1.41. That would be just above the midpoint of the Allentown-based utility's own estimate of $1.35 to $1.45 ongoing earnings per share. In this case, "ongoing" means adjusted for items the company considers to be one-time or unusual.

Ongoing earnings do not conform to Generally Accepted Accounting Principals (GAAP) standards but are closely followed by investors.

A PPL statement issued Tuesday said incorrect bills issued to some electricity customers and a Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission investigation into billing did not affect earnings.

"We do not expect this to be material from a financial perspective," the statement said.

The company has apologized for the billing error. Bills sent from Dec. 20 through Jan. 9 were affected.

The PUC is looking into that issue and the integrity of PPL's billing.

PPL Chief Executive Officer and President Vincent Sorgi announced a plan in January to generate 6% to 8% growth in earnings and dividends through at least 2026. The company also raised its quarterly dividend 7% to 24 cents per share. At the current share price, the dividend yield (annual dividend divided by price) is 3.2%.

Shares in the company trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol PPL. They closed on Wednesday at $28.06 per share. In the past 52 weeks, it has traded as high as $31.74 and as low as $23.47.

Market Data by TradingView

Shop Talk

What's new in the business community!

If you know of local business openings or closings, please notify us here.

PREVIOUS OPENINGS AND CLOSINGS

- Air Products & Chemicals Inc. plans to invest a half-billion dollars to produce environmentally friendly hydrogen in New York state.

- The Trexlertown Chick-Fil-A plans to add a second drive-thru lane as part of a plan to reduce traffic congestion.

- The Harrisburg-based Mid Penn bank has opened its first full-service branch in the Lehigh Valley in South Whitehall.

- The Allentown Planning Commission put off a decision on a new Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen at the site of the former Nostos Greek restaurant.

- The former Star Crete concrete plant at the intersection of Farmersville Road and Easton Avenue has been sold for $1.58 million, and that may clear the way for a medical office building. 

- The local business SuperSets Gym will open its third location in Allentown's South Mall, with no opening date set yet.

- The jewelry boutique Versant will close later this year, but the business will be consolidated at Gary Werkheiser's other location in Saucon Valley Square.

- The DSW Woodmill Commons has moved to Berkshire West, 1101 Woodland Road in Wyomissing.

- Trainer Michael Melendez has opened his new Reading Extreme Boxing Club where PacSun used to operate in the Berkshire Mall. 

- Frackville NAPA Auto Parts held a grand opening with the Schuylkill Chamber of Commerce and Frackville Business & Professional Association. 

- Fyzical Therapy & Balance Centers in North Manheim Township held a grand opening, in conjunction with the Schuylkill Chamber of Commerce and Pottsville Business Association.

- PDC Machines, a maker of hydrogen compressors, showed off a new plant in Lower Salford.

- Maya Capital Partners has acquired Amwell Valley Self Storage, a 265-unit storage business on Route 31 in Ringoes, New Jersey.

- Norwescap is buying the former Sullivan's on the Main restaurant in Phillipsburg to renovate the building and then use it for programs to help educate and feed people.

Community Spotlight

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

AP News Alerts

Forecast Updates

News Alerts - Regional

Entertainment News

WFMZ TRAFFIC UPDATE

Breaking News - National