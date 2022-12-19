 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

PREIT, part-owner of Lehigh Valley Mall, leaves New York Stock Exchange for the OTC

  • 0
Financial Markets Wall Street

FILE- A sign for New York Stock Exchange is displayed on the floor at the NYSE in New York, July 27, 2022. Most stocks are rising on Wall Street Friday, Oct. 28, led by Apple, Exxon Mobil and other companies that made even bigger profits during the summer than expected. T

 Seth Wenig - staff, AP
Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust, which owns half of the Lehigh Valley Mall, has been removed from the New York Stock Exchange and now trades on the over-the-counter (OTC) markets.
 
PREIT's value does not meet the standards of "The Big Board," as the NYSE is known.
 
"The company has fallen below the NYSE's continued listing standard requiring listed companies to maintain an average global market capitalization over a consecutive 30-day trading period of at least $15,000,000," according to a New York Stock Exchange statement last week.
 
A company's market capitalization equals its current share price times the number of shares outstanding. As of early Monday, PREIT's capitalization is $11.2 million, and its shares last traded on OTC Markets under the symbol PRET at $1.75.
 
The company traded under the ticker symbol PEI when it was on the New York exchange.
 
"The transition to the over-the-counter market will not affect the company's business operation," PREIT said in a statement. 
 
PREIT went through a Chapter 11 bankruptcy in 2020. The company owns and operates 22 million square feet of retail space, according to its website. Among its properties are the Cherry Hill Mall in New Jersey, and the Plymouth Meeting Mall and Viewmont Mall, both in Pennsylvania.
 
Simon Property Group owns the other 50% of the Lehigh Valley and operates the mall. Simon Property trades on the NYSE under the symbol SPG and last traded at $116.32.
  
 
************
PREIT statement
PREIT Announces Plan to Commence Trading on OTC Markets (prnewswire.com)
 
 
 
NYSE statement
NYSE to Suspend Trading Immediately in Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (PEI) and Commence Delisting Proceedings | Business Wire
 
 
 
 
Market Data by TradingView

Shop Talk

What's new in the business community!

If you know of local business openings or closings, please notify us here.

PREVIOUS OPENINGS AND CLOSINGS

- Air Products & Chemicals Inc. plans to invest a half-billion dollars to produce environmentally friendly hydrogen in New York state.

- The Trexlertown Chick-Fil-A plans to add a second drive-thru lane as part of a plan to reduce traffic congestion.

- The Harrisburg-based Mid Penn bank has opened its first full-service branch in the Lehigh Valley in South Whitehall.

- The Allentown Planning Commission put off a decision on a new Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen at the site of the former Nostos Greek restaurant.

- The former Star Crete concrete plant at the intersection of Farmersville Road and Easton Avenue has been sold for $1.58 million, and that may clear the way for a medical office building. 

- The local business SuperSets Gym will open its third location in Allentown's South Mall, with no opening date set yet.

- The jewelry boutique Versant will close later this year, but the business will be consolidated at Gary Werkheiser's other location in Saucon Valley Square.

- The DSW Woodmill Commons has moved to Berkshire West, 1101 Woodland Road in Wyomissing.

- Trainer Michael Melendez has opened his new Reading Extreme Boxing Club where PacSun used to operate in the Berkshire Mall. 

- Frackville NAPA Auto Parts held a grand opening with the Schuylkill Chamber of Commerce and Frackville Business & Professional Association. 

- Fyzical Therapy & Balance Centers in North Manheim Township held a grand opening, in conjunction with the Schuylkill Chamber of Commerce and Pottsville Business Association.

- PDC Machines, a maker of hydrogen compressors, showed off a new plant in Lower Salford.

- Maya Capital Partners has acquired Amwell Valley Self Storage, a 265-unit storage business on Route 31 in Ringoes, New Jersey.

- Norwescap is buying the former Sullivan's on the Main restaurant in Phillipsburg to renovate the building and then use it for programs to help educate and feed people.

Community Spotlight

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

AP News Alerts

Forecast Updates

News Alerts - Regional

Entertainment News

WFMZ TRAFFIC UPDATE

Breaking News - National