Provident Financial to acquire Lakeland Bancorp in all-stock deal valued at $1.3B

Money

Provident Financial Services Inc. will acquire Lakeland Bancorp in a stock deal valued at $1.3 billion, the companies said in a joint statement Tuesday.

The combined company will hold about 4% of bank deposits in New Jersey and have $25 billion in assets. Provident Financial is the parent company of Provident Bank, which has branches in Bucks County and the Lehigh Valley in addition to its New Jersey base.

Lakeland shareholders will receive 0.8319 shares of Provident common stock for each share of Lakeland common stock. Based on Monday's closing prices, that is an 18% premium for Lakeland shareholders.

Provident will be the surviving bank, and its Iselin, New Jersey headquarters will be the base for the combined banks.

"The scale and profitability of the combined organization will enable us to invest in the future, better compete for market share, and better serve our customers and communities," Anthony Labozzetta, chief executive officer and president of Provident, said in the statement.

The deal is expected to add to 2024 earnings per share, according to the statement, and result in cost savings.

The company will operate as Provident Financial Services Inc. and the combined banks will operate under the Provident Bank name. Provident will keep its ticker symbol PFS on the New York Stock Exchange.

The 16-member Provident board will have nine directors from Provident and seven from Lakeland. Labozzetta will continue as chief executive officer and president.

The transaction is expected to be complete in the second quarter of 2023, according to the statement.

Lakeland is based on Oak Ridge, New Jersey, and trades on the NASDAQ market under the ticker symbol LBAI.

Provident shares closed Monday at $23.16 and Lakeland shares were at $16.29. Lakeland shares jumped to $17.86 in early trading Tuesday.

Shop Talk

What's new in the business community!

If you know of local business openings or closings, please notify us here.

PREVIOUS OPENINGS AND CLOSINGS

- All-you-can-eat Korean barbecue is on its way, with 88 K-Pot opening perhaps in December near the Wine & Spirits store in the Bethlehem Square shopping center. 

- Air Products' joint venture in Saudi Arabia has acquired an industrial-gas business for an undisclosed price. The Abdullah Hashim Industrial Gases & Equipment venture acquired Khafrah Industrial Gases from Paris-based Air Liquide S.A.

- Anatolian Kitchen is still closed for renovations, according to a sign at the Taylor Court, Bethlehem, business. 

- After 36 years, the owners of Cavaluzzo's Pasta, Steaks & Subs in Emmaus are retiring, and the restaurant will close.

- The high-tech conglomerate formerly known as II-VI (pronounced “two-six”) has taken on the name of a company it acquired, Coherent Corp. 

- Palmer Township's board of supervisors approved a conditional-use application for four industrial buildings know as "First Park 33" on Tatamy Road, between Newlins Mill and Corriere roads.

- The Florida-based chain Fyzical Therapy & Balance Centers plans to open three physical-therapy clinics within two years in the Lehigh Valley.

- Radish Republic, a specialty grocery store on North Seventh Street in Allentown, is closing after three years.

- The Palmer Township Zoning Hearing Board made the decision to keep a cease-and-desist order against The Reserve at Palmer Pointe apartments, which township officials say were built contrary to designs submitted six years ago.

- The Allentown-Based payment-processing company Shift4Payments Inc. introduced SkyTab POS, a point-of-sale system for restaurants. 

- The Bethlehem Planning Commission approved three separate "mixed-use" buildings for South Bethlehem, on East Fourth Street, South New Street and West Fourth Street.

- Transform Rehabilitation's physical-therapy clinics in Allentown, New Tripoli and Whitehall are now part of Upstream, which owns or manages more than 1,200 locations in the U.S.

- The Lehigh Valley's newest Wawa opened on the east side of Nazareth Pike/Route 191, just south of the Borough of Nazareth. 

- DoubleTree Hotel has expanded its catering to private jets that take off from Reading Regional Airport.

- The not-for-profit Kutztown Community Partnership has discussed buying the shuttered Strand Theatre to continue its tradition, but KCP would need grants and donations to keep it going.

- A man police say was drunk drove into Budd Lake Bagel & Deli II in Hackettstown, New Jersey, on Sunday night, causing the shop to close indefinitely.

