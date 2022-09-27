Provident Financial to acquire Lakeland Bancorp in all-stock deal valued at $1.3B

Provident Financial Services Inc. will acquire Lakeland Bancorp in a stock deal valued at $1.3 billion, the companies said in a joint statement Tuesday.
The combined company will hold about 4% of bank deposits in New Jersey and have $25 billion in assets. Provident Financial is the parent company of Provident Bank, which has branches in Bucks County and the Lehigh Valley in addition to its New Jersey base.
Lakeland shareholders will receive 0.8319 shares of Provident common stock for each share of Lakeland common stock. Based on Monday's closing prices, that is an 18% premium for Lakeland shareholders.
Provident will be the surviving bank, and its Iselin, New Jersey headquarters will be the base for the combined banks.
"The scale and profitability of the combined organization will enable us to invest in the future, better compete for market share, and better serve our customers and communities," Anthony Labozzetta, chief executive officer and president of Provident, said in the statement.
The deal is expected to add to 2024 earnings per share, according to the statement, and result in cost savings.
The company will operate as Provident Financial Services Inc. and the combined banks will operate under the Provident Bank name. Provident will keep its ticker symbol PFS on the New York Stock Exchange.
The 16-member Provident board will have nine directors from Provident and seven from Lakeland. Labozzetta will continue as chief executive officer and president.
The transaction is expected to be complete in the second quarter of 2023, according to the statement.
Lakeland is based on Oak Ridge, New Jersey, and trades on the NASDAQ market under the ticker symbol LBAI.
Provident shares closed Monday at $23.16 and Lakeland shares were at $16.29. Lakeland shares jumped to $17.86 in early trading Tuesday.