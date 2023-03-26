 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Publicly traded American Water agrees to acquire Towamencin wastewater system for $104 million

  • 0
Water faucet spigot fountain generic
Pennsylvania American Water has agreed to acquire Towamencin Township's wastewater system for $104 million.
 
The Montgomery County township's original plan was to sell to NextEra Energy Inc. for about $115 million. NextEra now plans to focus on its energy businesses over waste systems, according to a township statement, clearing the way for Pennsylvania American Water to step in at a lower price. NextEra agreed to pay the township $600,000 to cover costs of the altered agreement.
 
Towamencin's Municipal Authority serves about 6,300 customers, according to a company statement.  The transaction will be completed by mid-year 2024, Pennsylvania American Water said. 
 
The deal was approved at a March 22 Board of Supervisors meeting. Several residents objected to transferring a vital public service to a private company. Some questioned the process leading to the sale agreement and the reduced price.
 
Pennsylvania American Water announced its agreement to take over the system on Friday. The price was announced earlier by the township.
 
"While the revised sale price is $11 million less than the original price, it's $11,600,000 more than PA American originally bid," according to the township's website. The $104 million is the average of two appraisals.
 
The acquirer is a subsidiary of American Water, which is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol AWK. The company's shares closed Friday at $141.84. It has a market capitalization (number of shares outstanding times price) of $27.6 billion.
 
Board Chairman H. Charles Wilson III said at that meeting that there will be no increases in rates until at least 2025. Any rate change would have to be reviewed by the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission.
 
"Pennsylvania American is the largest water and wastewater in the Commonwealth," Wilson said at the meeting. He said opponents of the sale have spread misinformation, but he sees benefits to the township and its residents. He also said future rate increases are probable regardless of who owns the sewage system.
 
Proceeds from the sale could be used to cut the township's debt and reverse a 2023 tax increase, according to a summary on the township's website. The sewer update says savings over 10 years are expected to be more than $2,500 per homeowner.
 
The sale of public water and sewer systems to private companies leads to controversy. 
 
In 2022, Essential Utilities Inc. discussed the purchase of the Bucks County Sewer and Water Authority for $1.1 billion. After public objections, the plan was dropped.
Market Data by TradingView

Shop Talk

What's new in the business community!

If you know of local business openings or closings, please notify us here.

PREVIOUS OPENINGS AND CLOSINGS

- Air Products & Chemicals Inc. plans to invest a half-billion dollars to produce environmentally friendly hydrogen in New York state.

- The Trexlertown Chick-Fil-A plans to add a second drive-thru lane as part of a plan to reduce traffic congestion.

- The Harrisburg-based Mid Penn bank has opened its first full-service branch in the Lehigh Valley in South Whitehall.

- The Allentown Planning Commission put off a decision on a new Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen at the site of the former Nostos Greek restaurant.

- The former Star Crete concrete plant at the intersection of Farmersville Road and Easton Avenue has been sold for $1.58 million, and that may clear the way for a medical office building. 

- The local business SuperSets Gym will open its third location in Allentown's South Mall, with no opening date set yet.

- The jewelry boutique Versant will close later this year, but the business will be consolidated at Gary Werkheiser's other location in Saucon Valley Square.

- The DSW Woodmill Commons has moved to Berkshire West, 1101 Woodland Road in Wyomissing.

- Trainer Michael Melendez has opened his new Reading Extreme Boxing Club where PacSun used to operate in the Berkshire Mall. 

- Frackville NAPA Auto Parts held a grand opening with the Schuylkill Chamber of Commerce and Frackville Business & Professional Association. 

- Fyzical Therapy & Balance Centers in North Manheim Township held a grand opening, in conjunction with the Schuylkill Chamber of Commerce and Pottsville Business Association.

- PDC Machines, a maker of hydrogen compressors, showed off a new plant in Lower Salford.

- Maya Capital Partners has acquired Amwell Valley Self Storage, a 265-unit storage business on Route 31 in Ringoes, New Jersey.

- Norwescap is buying the former Sullivan's on the Main restaurant in Phillipsburg to renovate the building and then use it for programs to help educate and feed people.

Community Spotlight

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

AP News Alerts

Forecast Updates

News Alerts - Regional

Entertainment News

WFMZ TRAFFIC UPDATE

Breaking News - National