PUC approves settlement with Astral Energy LLC over customer enrollment practices

The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission approved a settlement Thursday with Astral Energy LLC (Astral) following an informal investigation into the company's customer enrollment practices, the organization said in a news release.

The PUC voted 5-0 to approve the settlement between Astral and the PUC's independent Bureau of Investigation & Enforcement.

Astral will pay a civil penalty of $6,000 and continue implementing revisions to its operating procedures to safeguard against the transmission of erroneous or otherwise improper EGS enrollment data to an electric distribution company.

I&E initiated an informal investigation of Astral after the Commission's Office of Competitive Market Oversight referred six "slamming" allegations against the company, and the PUC's Bureau of Consumer Services (BCS) received an informal complaint also alleging slamming against Astral.

Slamming involves the switching of a customer's account without their permission.

In this case, the slamming allegations stem from the mistaken enrollment of several customers by Astral's third-party vendors during a period of electronic data interchange testing between the supplier and EDCs.

In addition to the civil penalty, Astral has agreed to:

Designate one staff member to be solely responsible for electronic data interchange testing with EDCs; Establish a Quality Control Department to follow-up with new and prospective customers and monitor all marketing activity; Establish a Customer Complaint System; Designate its compliance manager as the single point of contact for PUC staff regrading consumer inquiries and/or complaints; and Ensure that its employees, agents and vendors are reminded of the Commission's consumer protection regulations, with an emphasis on those regulations prohibiting slamming.

Shop Talk

What's new in the business community!

If you know of local business openings or closings, please notify us here.

· Air Products Chief Financial Officer and Executive Vice President Scott Crocco to retire on September 30, 2021 after 31 years with the company. Melissa Schaeffer will succeed him

· Laura McLain, executive director of the Slate Belt Chamber of Commerce, will retire at the end of 2021 after 21+ years of service.

· Thomas Ripsam has been named the new CEO of Martin Guitar. He succeeds longtime Chairman and CEO Christian Frederick Martin IV.

. Owners of Tucker Silk Mill to open wine bar and garden in down Easton in early 2022. Kabinett will have a mostly Australian and German wine list, with light fare, and an outdoor patio overlooking the Delaware River.

· Community Action Lehigh Valley promoted Dawn Godshall to executive director and Jessica Reimert to deputy executive director for operations, and hired Jaana Kelley as associate executive director for community services.

· The Trolley Stop diner opened May 29th at 201 S. McCartney Street in Easton

· Bitty & Beau's, a coffee shop that employs people with disabilities, will set up shop at 74 W. Broad St. in Bethlehem.

PPL Corporation named by DiversityInc as one of top utilities in nation for workforce diversity

· Semper Pie, 14 S. Reading Ave. in Boyertown, hosting grand opening with cheesecake and more on May 22. 

· St. Luke’s OB/GYN – Complete Women’s Care, 9 Dave’s Way, in Hamburg, will accept new patients starting May 6. 

· Rolling Hills Recreation mini golf course, 4565 Spring Hill Dr. in Schnecksville, will hold its grand opening May 1.

· The Red Rose Diner, Route 22 in Phillipsburg, has announced that it will close its doors May 2. 

· Pizza D’Oro restaurant on College Hill, Easton reopened on April 21 as Joey D's. The restaurant offers dine-in and takeout options.

· The Da Vinci Science Center announced that Lin Erickson, executive director and CEO, has been named a Take the Lead honoree by the Girl Scouts of Eastern Pennsylvania.

. Deliciously Decorated, 143 S. Main St. in Nazareth, will host a grand opening and ribbon cutting 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 8.

· Jack Callaghan's is reopening as Cuzin's Pub and Grill at 2027 W. Tilghman St.

. John L. Walsh will retire as President and CEO of UGI Corporation on June 25, 2021. He will continue to serve as a member of UGI's Board of Directors.

. Bru Daddy's Brewing to launch new restaurant, Blended by Bru Daddy's, on downtown Allentown ArtsWalk. Soft opening is planned for May with grand opening in June.

· BSI Corporate Benefits, LLC (BSI) promoted Valerie (Val) Lewis to Chief Operating Officer. The nationwide employee benefits consulting firm executes cost control strategies to manage their clients’ healthcare costs.

. UPMC Health Plan appoints Dr. Amy Meister as chief medical health and wellness officer

· Center for Vision Loss, a nonprofit in the Lehigh Valley and Monroe County, changes name to Sights for Hope

· PPL Corporation names Gregory Dudkin executive vice president and chief operating officer. Stephanie Raymond will succeed him as president of PPL Electric Utilities.

· New Vision Theatres Tilghman Square 8 will become Tilghman Square 8. Its anticipated opening is in April 2021.

.Genesis Bicycles in Easton has been sold to Trek Bicycle. Genesis' retirement sale starts Thursday, April 1

· European Wax Center to open at the Promenade Shops at Saucon Valley in summer 2021

· Split Pine Axe Throwing opens at 627 Hamilton Street in Allentown

· Krave 2 Taste opens new location at the Lehigh Valley Mall, next to Verizon. The frappe and smoothie shop will hold a grand opening event on March 27 from 12-3 p.m.

· First Commonwealth Federal Credit Union appoints James Gagliano as new chief experience officer

· New Bethany Ministries in Bethlehem announced several promotions: Veronne Demesyeux was named Associate Executive Director; Tina Sargent was promoted to Director of Finance and Administration; and Lisa Myers was named Controller.

. PPL Corporation named Best Place to Work for LGBTQ equality on the Human Rights Campaign Foundation's 2021 Corporate Equality Index. It's the fifth consecutive year PPL has earned high marks on the national report

