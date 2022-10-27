Q1 orders strong for Carpenter Technology

PHILADELPHIA — Slowly but surely, it looks like Carpenter Technology is on the way back to profitability. The Philadelphia-based company, which has manufacturing facilities in Reading and Muhlenberg Township, reported a slim operating profit, but a net loss, in its fiscal first quarter on the heels of a profitable previous quarter.
Carpenter's order backlog continues to grow. It was up 155% in the first quarter compared to the previous year's first quarter and 10% sequentially above the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022. The company also credited price gains through contract negotiations as a driver of sales growth.
"The demand is led by the aerospace and defense end-use market as the entire aerospace industry supply chain ramps to meet current OEM build rates," said Tony R. Thene, the company's president and CEO. "Our aerospace and Defense end-use market backlog has increased 190% compared to the same quarter of last year."
Operating results
Carpenter reported net sales for the first quarter of fiscal year 2023 were $522.9 million, compared with $387.6 million in the first quarter of fiscal year 2022, an increase of $135.3 million, or 35%, on a 3% increase in shipment volume. Net sales excluding surcharge were $375.7 million, an increase of $62.8 million, or 20 %, from the same period a year ago. The company claimed the year-over-year increase reflects increasing demand combined with an improving product mix and favorable pricing.
Operating income was $8.3 million compared to operating loss of $19.1 million in the prior year period. Earnings per share in the first quarter of fiscal year 2023 were a loss of $0.14 compared to a loss of $0.31 in the prior year first quarter. According to Carpenter, the improvement in operating income and earnings per share is primarily the result of increased sales due to improving market conditions in key end-use markets compared to the prior year period.
Capital expenditures in the first quarter of fiscal year 2023 were $13.5 million, compared to $14.4 million in the same quarter last year.
Segment results
Carpenter has two reportable segments, specialty alloys operations ("SAO") and performance engineered products ("PEP").
"From a segment perspective," Thene said, "the specialty alloy operations ('SAO') segment finished the first quarter of fiscal year 2023 at the upper end of our expected range, driven by the aerospace growth and continued improvement in our operations."
The SAO segment is comprised of Carpenter's major premium alloy and stainless-steel manufacturing operations. This includes operations performed at mills primarily in Reading and Latrobe, Pennsylvania, and surrounding areas as well as South Carolina and Alabama.
The segment sold 44,562,000 pounds in the first quarter of fiscal 2023 compared to 43,008,000 in fiscal 2022. Fiscal first quarter net sales were $447.3 million compared to $331.9 million the previous year. Operating income in fiscal first quarter 2023 was $19.9 million compared to a loss of -5.9 million in fiscal 2022.
"The performance engineered products ('PEP') segment came in slightly below our expectations due to delayed shipments caused by Hurricane Ian at our Dynamet facility in Florida," Thene noted.
The PEP segment is comprised of the company's differentiated operations. This segment includes the Dynamet titanium business, the Carpenter additive business and the Latrobe and Mexico distribution businesses. Carpenter maintains the businesses in the PEP segment are managed with an entrepreneurial structure to promote flexibility and agility to quickly respond to market dynamics. Carpenter said it believes this model will ultimately drive overall revenue and profit growth.
The pounds sold data for the PEP segment includes only the Dynamet and additive businesses. In the fiscal first quarter, the company sold 2,326,000 pounds while in fiscal 2022, 2,372,000 pounds were sold. Net sales for the PEP segment were $93.2 million in fiscal first quarter 2023 versus $74.6 million the previous year. Operating income reached $6.3 million, up from $600,000 in fiscal 2022’s first quarter.
By end-use markets, net sales in the quarter were $183.5 million for aerospace and defense; $49.8 million for medical; $23.7 million for transportation; $18.3 million for energy; $68.4 million for industrial and consumer; and $32.0 million for distribution.
Looking forward
"Looking ahead, as we have stated before," Thene concluded, "we expect to deliver operating income at fiscal year 2019 run rate by the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2023. We remain confident as we continue to see strength across our end-use markets with order entry activity driving backlog growth, and with continued improvement in our operations enabling incremental net sales improvements as we make our way through the balance of fiscal year 2023."