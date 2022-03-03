 Skip to main content
Radisson Hotel in Wyomissing to close for 'Foreseeable Future'

  • Updated
  • Comments

WYOMISSING, Pa. - It looks like there will be "no vacancy" at the Radisson Hotel.

According to its parent company, Commonwealth Hotels, the long-standing Berks County mainstay is going to be shutting down for the foreseeable future.

Since the 70s, the hotel on Paper Mill Road has had many lives; it was born as the Sheraton, then it evolved into the Crowne Plaza before recently becoming the Radisson.

The closure comes at a time when travel and events are beginning to pick back up... including Boscov's Berks Jazz Fest, which was scheduled to host a jazz concert at the Radisson on April 1st. Organizer John Ernesto says the hotel has been integral for Jazz Fest over the years.

"When the festival started in 1991 it was the main hotel for the festival," said Ernesto. "It was the host hotel, much like what the DoubleTree is today."

The hotel has also been a prime choice for out-of-towners and tourists.

"It's unfortunate," said Crystal Seitz of Visit PA Americana. "It's one of the hotels that is necessary in our area because of the banquet space that it had, as well as the number of rooms.

"My hope is that we can pick it up and some of our other outlying hotels where we have banquet space and meeting space," said Seitz.

Commonwealth Hotels told 69 News in a statement in part that they "appreciate the service and loyalty to everyone effected by these closures and will work to assist those associates in job relocation at other Commonwealth hotels." They say they're also assisting in relocating future guest reservations.

Shop Talk

What's new in the business community!

If you know of local business openings or closings, please notify us here.

· Pocono Dessert Co. opens women owned coffee and dessert shop at 2185 PA-611 in Swiftwater

· Handmade Mystic opens crystal shop at 2 S. 4th Street in Emmaus

· Anne Baum named first president of Lehigh Valley Reilly Children's Hospital

· Lashes by Gab opens location at the Promenade Shops of Saucon Valley, across from the movie theater

· Elite Salon & Suites to open at the Promenade Shops of Saucon Valley in 2022. Independent salon owners will have their own suite space within the store

· Purr Haus opens at 27 South Seventh Street in Emmaus. The boutique will offer a collection of pet supplies and cat-themed apparel.

. The Hummus House opens Bethlehem location at 518 E. Third Street

· New beauty studio, Glow Factory, opens at 1708 Washington Blvd. in Easton

· New salon, Mirror Beauty Studio, to open at 2002 Hanover Avenue in Allentown. Grand opening set for Dec. 3.

· A Red Wing shoe store will open on Airport Road in Allentown at the site of the former Zoup! restaurant.

· Paisley & Company Bath Boutique & Fragrance Bar in Kutztown reopens for in-person shopping

· Bitty & Beau's Coffee opens at 74 W. Broad Street in Bethlehem

· American Family Care opens urgent care center in the County Line Plaza, off of Route 113 near Souderton, Bucks County

· Charming Charlie, a women's contemporary fashion and accessories retailer, will return to the Outlets at Wind Creek.

· All Weather Selvedge Denim Co. (AW) opens at The Promenade Shops at Saucon Valley in suite 608, next to Evolve Salon & Spa.

· PrimoHoagies, the casual restaurant known for its gourmet hoagies, plans to open two restaurants in Stroudsburg.

· Laura McLain, executive director of the Slate Belt Chamber of Commerce, will retire at the end of 2021 after 21+ years of service.