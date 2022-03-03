Radisson Hotel in Wyomissing to close for 'Foreseeable Future'

WYOMISSING, Pa. - It looks like there will be "no vacancy" at the Radisson Hotel.
According to its parent company, Commonwealth Hotels, the long-standing Berks County mainstay is going to be shutting down for the foreseeable future.
Since the 70s, the hotel on Paper Mill Road has had many lives; it was born as the Sheraton, then it evolved into the Crowne Plaza before recently becoming the Radisson.
The closure comes at a time when travel and events are beginning to pick back up... including Boscov's Berks Jazz Fest, which was scheduled to host a jazz concert at the Radisson on April 1st. Organizer John Ernesto says the hotel has been integral for Jazz Fest over the years.
"When the festival started in 1991 it was the main hotel for the festival," said Ernesto. "It was the host hotel, much like what the DoubleTree is today."
The hotel has also been a prime choice for out-of-towners and tourists.
"It's unfortunate," said Crystal Seitz of Visit PA Americana. "It's one of the hotels that is necessary in our area because of the banquet space that it had, as well as the number of rooms.
"My hope is that we can pick it up and some of our other outlying hotels where we have banquet space and meeting space," said Seitz.
Commonwealth Hotels told 69 News in a statement in part that they "appreciate the service and loyalty to everyone effected by these closures and will work to assist those associates in job relocation at other Commonwealth hotels." They say they're also assisting in relocating future guest reservations.