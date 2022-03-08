Reading DoubleTree to add jobs with off-site catering business

 Skip to main content
READING, Pa. - Leave it to the Reading DoubleTree to cook up a new business idea.

"The food is the star of the show," said Dan Hoch, the hotel's Director of Business Development.

The hotel is launching a new brand, Catering by DoubleTree Reading, an off-premise division of the catering it does in-house, from corporate to social events. As far as the hotel knows, it's the only DoubleTree in the country to do it.

"What we lead is by the Hilton example," said Hoch. "We look at what would the Hilton standard be that we follow here, the excellence that we have here because of their standards being set so high, and look to mirror that off property."

The hotel is marking the occasion with a launch party in its grand ballroom, featuring many of the foods the catering service will serve.

"We have the whole package," said hotel general manager Craig Poole. "I would say a minimum of 60 to 75 more jobs [created]. That's what we're expecting."

Poole says those jobs will pay "above living wage."

"DoubleTree is about healthy community, safe community, people own homes, people getting out of renting situation," said Poole. "In order to do that, you have to pay people and you have to have enough hours. We have that formula, so we're just going to explode it even further."

