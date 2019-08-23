Recent funding cut might put centers who employ people with disabilities in jeopardy

Vocational work centers employ people with development disabilities across the state. However, a recent funding cut means they might be in jeopardy.

Bill and Charles Wagner work side by side together, five days a week, at Associate Production Services, a packaging company that is a work center for folks with development disabilities.

"I get up for working every morning and I say may God bless I'm alive. And thank God I have a good job to work at," Bill said.

"I like it here," Charles added.

Jay Belding founded APS 43 years ago. Today they employ just over 500 people with disabilities in seven offices.

"I've always believed that God had a plan and has a plan for everybody's life," Belding said.

However, work centers across the state like APS are in jeopardy of going out of business.

"If Governor Wolf or President Trump or any reasonable citizen knew that 22,000 Pennsylvanians are in jeopardy of losing their job. It would get attention," Belding said.

In April, the state DHS informed work centers that they would be getting a funding cut of 24.5% in Medicaid reimbursements. Later, they settled on a 7% cut.

The cut was designed to divert money to community participation programs, which provide activities for people with disabilities, but not paying jobs. DHS says it's following federal dictates in doing that.

In statement to 69 News DHS says: "We cannot risk losing millions of dollars in federal funds by not complying with federal requirements."

However, workers like Bill want a paycheck.

"They deserve a break and they deserve to make that paycheck every 2 weeks just like a regular person," Bill Wagner said.

There's no promise that another funding cut won't come around next year.

"What does this work center do for people? It's quite simple. It gives them dignity," Belding said.