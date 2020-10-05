Regal Cinemas suspending operations at all US locations

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. -- Regal Cinemas will be suspending operations at all of its 536 U.S. theaters starting this Thursday.
The company says studios have been reluctant to release films as major U.S. markets, mainly New York, remained closed with no reopening timeline.
"This is not a decision we made lightly, and we did everything in our power to support a safe and sustainable reopening in the U.S...." said Mooky Greidinger, CEO of Cineworld, parent company of Regal.
The closures will impact about 40,000 employees across the country.
Regal reported a loss of $1.5 billion in the first half of 2020.
It began reopening some theaters back in July.
Regal said it will monitor the situation closely and communicate any future plans to resume operations.