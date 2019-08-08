Rough patch reported by Enersys

Image License MGN Image Image License MGN Image

READING, Pa. - The acquisition of Alpha Group in December 2018, and the inclusion of its results in the fiscal 2020 first quarter, gave Enersys positive results for the period. However, when the results of Enersys' legacy business only are compared to the fiscal 2019 first quarter, the Bern Township battery maker's numbers were mostly down.

Management expects improvement for the remainder of the year. As an example, during the company's conference call with analysts, David M. Shaffer, President and Chief Executive Officer, revealed that very recently the company had received three Requests for Quotes for Telecom batteries that total over $500 million. Shaffer cautioned that, although there was no certainty Enersys would win any of this business, it demonstrated that demand is growing at a pace not seen in several years.

Commenting on results, Shaffer said, "We reported first quarter adjusted EPS (earnings per share) at the low end of our guidance. Earnings were adversely impacted by a large order deferral to a future quarter, and the Richmond production issues due to the ERP (Enterprise Resource Planning) implementation. Fortunately, Americas motive power demand was at record levels in the first quarter."

Financial Results

Net earnings for the first quarter of fiscal 2020 were $48.6 million, or $1.13 per diluted share, which included an unfavorable net of tax impact of $7.3 million, or $0.17 per diluted share. Net earnings for the first quarter of fiscal 2019 were $45.9 million, or $1.08 per diluted share, which included an unfavorable net of tax impact of $3.8 million or $0.09 per share.

Adjusted Net earnings per diluted share for the first quarter of fiscal 2020, on a non-GAAP (Generally Accepted Accounting Principles) basis, were $1.30, which compared to guidance of $1.30 to $1.34 per diluted share for the first quarter given by the company on May 29, 2019. These earnings compare to the prior year first quarter adjusted Net earnings of $1.17 per diluted share.

Net sales for the first quarter of fiscal 2020 were $780.2 million, an increase of 16% from the prior year first quarter net sales of $670.9 million and a 2% sequential quarterly decrease from the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019 net sales of $796.6 million. The increase in the current quarter compared to the prior year quarter was the result of a 22% increase due to the Alpha acquisition, partially offset by a 3% decrease in organic volume, a 2% decrease in foreign currency translation impact and a 1% decrease in pricing.

The 2% sequential quarterly decrease was primarily due to a 4% decrease in organic volume, partially offset by a 2% improvement from Alpha over its fourth quarter of fiscal 2019 performance.

Key Business Highlights

On a global basis Enersys showed strong demand for its TPPL (Thin Plate Pure Lead) batteries but capacity constraints were hurting deliveries. Worldwide spending on telecom products continues to be disrupted as investment in 5G products takes hold.

To boost TPPL production Enersys plans a three-year capital expenditure of over $100 million that is anticipated to increase TPPL capacity by over $500 million.

In the Americas, Motive Power demand was strong, especially for TPPL products where orders grew over 200% in the first quarter compared to the previous fiscal year's first quarter. Also, the order backlog is up over 30% year-over-year. One negative is that a large broadband customer postponed an order in the quarter, although the order is now being delivered in the fiscal second quarter of 2020. Sales in the Americas region in the first quarter of fiscal 2020 increased $124 million to $517 million due primarily to the Alpha acquisition.

In EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa) demand for Motive Power TPPL fueled a gain in market share. However, Motive Power orders from OEMs is softening. As a result, sales in the region declined to $203 million in the quarter compared to $210 million in fiscal 2019.

In Asia Motive Power orders are softening in China due to the current trade climate. Sales in the region declined to $60 million in the first quarter of 2020 from $68 million in fiscal 2019.

By product, Motive Power sales were $344 million in the quarter, down from $347 million in the previous fiscal year's quarter. Reserve Power gained $112 million in sales to $436 million in the fiscal 2020 first quarter.

Looking Ahead

"We are seeing signs of 5G deployment activity, including in Europe and Asia, and the integration of Alpha is ahead of plan."

Shaffer added, "As we look to the second fiscal quarter, despite the strong demand for TPPL products, the global telecom industry continues to restrain their capital spend and EMEA motive power orders from OEMs are softening. Our second quarter guidance for non-GAAP adjusted net earnings per diluted share is between $1.20 to $1.24, which excludes an expected charge of $0.22 primarily from highlighted items related to restructuring programs, ERP system implementation expenses and amortization of Alpha's identified intangible assets."

EnerSys (ENS: NYSE), is a global leader in stored energy solutions for industrial applications. They complement an extensive line of motive power, reserve power, and specialty batteries with a full range of integrated services and systems and sales and service locations throughout the world.