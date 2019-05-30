Sales, earnings up for Enersys in fiscal fourth quarter

69 News

READING, Pa. - "Enersys will continue to be the dominant company in energy solutions," CEO David M. Shaffer said during a conference call with analysts to discuss fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2019 results.

Shaffer was optimistic about the future following the completion of the acquisition of Alpha Technologies in December 2018 and despite the loss of 15 days production from the company's Richmond, Kentucky plant in January due to problems implementing an ERP (Enterprise Resource Planning) system. The lost production at the plant caused a backlog that will continue into fiscal 2020.

The acquisition of Alpha, however, added $135.7 million in sales and $13.9 million in operating earnings in fiscal fourth quarter 2019.

"The Alpha acquisition has generated positive synergies, including cross-selling, which provides our large Telecom customers with a one-stop shop for full DC power system Engineer, Furnish and Install capabilities," Shaffer said.

The anticipated annual synergies of $25 million are on track, Shaffer reported.

Global Business Review

Reviewing the status of Enersys' global business, Shaffer said that demand for Motive Power products remains strong in all regions and there is a record Motive Power backlog due to strong markets and growth of the maintenance-free NexSys Pure TPPL (Thin Plate Pure Lead) ion modular batteries.

In the Americas segment. Reserve Power sales in the U.S. were up slightly. However, Enersys reported some U.S. telecom companies are deferring spending on legacy networks as they await the development and expansion of 5G cellular network technology. Motive Power demand remains strong, according to the company, but fiscal fourth quarter 2019 sales were down year-over-year due to the ERP implementation problems at the Richmond plant.

The EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa) segment experienced double digit Motive Power organic growth. Reserve Power growth was also strong due to demand in the Middle East and Africa.

In the Asia business segment fiscal forth quarter 2019 sales were down, primarily due to a decrease in China. However, the region experienced double-digit organic growth in Motive Power products.

Shaffer commented that broad industry trends indicate that maintenance-free is the future for industrial batteries and that Enersys is uniquely positioned with their NexSys ion modular solutions. He believes many competitors are struggling financially and their products are outdated and commoditized which should lead to improved Enersys market share in the Americas and EMEA segments.

Enersys believes it is well positioned to capitalize on anticipated growth in 5G and broadband. The 5G buildout in the U.S. and Canada could be as large as 5.5 million small cell sites. If Enersys captures 25% of this market, additional sales would exceed $1 billion.

Financial Results

Total net sales in fiscal fourth quarter 2019, including Alpha results, were $797 million, a 17% increase above the previous fiscal year's fourth quarter. Motive Power sales in the quarter were $347 million, down 3% from fiscal fourth quarter 2018, primarily due to the problems in the Richmond, Kentucky plant. Reserve Power sales for fiscal fourth quarter 2019 were $449 million, a robust 39% increase above the same quarter the previous year.

Total operating earnings for fiscal fourth quarter 2019 were $83.2 million, an increase of $15.7 million or 23% from the previous year's quarter. Diluted EPS (earnings per share) were $1.43, compared to fiscal fourth quarter 2018 EPS of $1.24, which did not include results from Alpha.

For the full fiscal year 2019 total net sales were $2.808 billion, an increase of 9% above fiscal 2018. Motive Power sales were $1.392 billion, up 4% from fiscal 2018, while Reserve Power sales increased 13 to $1.416 billion in fiscal 2019.

Operating earnings in fiscal 2019 were $285.6 million in fiscal 2019, an increase of $1.5 million. Diluted EPS was $4.93 in fiscal 2019 compared to $4.65 in the previous year.

Guidance

"I remain very excited about the future of the company," Shaffer said. "We maintain our previously announced guidance for our first quarter of 2020 adjusted net earnings per diluted share of $1.30 to $1.34, which excludes an expected charge of $0.22 primarily from items related to restructuring programs, ERP system implementation expenses and amortization of Alpha's identified intangible assets."

EnerSys (ENS: NYSE) provides stored energy solutions for industrial applications. They complement an extensive line of motive power, reserve power, and specialty batteries with a full range of integrated services and systems and sales and service locations throughout the world.