Sanofi first-quarter sales fall 4.3%, 2021 revenue forecast reiterated

Sanofi, the French pharmaceutical company with a vaccine unit in Monroe County, reported first-quarter sales of 8.59 billion euros ($10.4 billion) today, down 4.3% from last year.
The company has not yet produced an approved Covid-19 vaccine. Chief Executive Officer Paul Hudson said in a statement today that study results of its candidate drug are due next month. Sanofi is working on that vaccine with British company GlaxoSmithKline.
The company is still part of the fight against the pandemic. Sanofi has been working with other companies to produce vaccines, and announced earlier this week that it will help fill and finish Moderna's Covid-19 vaccine in its Ridgefield, NJ plant.
Hudson said the company's first-quarter was still strong, even without its own Covid-19 shot.
Sanofi's asthma drug Dupixent, developed in collaboration with Regeneron, saw sales growth of 46% to 1.05 billion euros in the quarter.
"Dupixent continues its outstanding performance with impressive growth in the U.S. and strong uptake in global markets, including China," Hudson said.
Sales of vaccines rose 5.3% to 915 million euros on strong demand for flu shots. That was partly offset by lower sales of travel vaccines, which fell 37% as travel dropped worldwide during the pandemic. Sanofi makes vaccines at its plant in Swiftwater, Pennsylvania, off Route 611.
The big story for drugmakers is still Covid-19, and Sanofi is working with other companies to produce millions of doses of vaccine. The company "will support manufacturing and supply of BioNTech’s mRNA COVID-19 vaccine, co-developed with Pfizer, providing fill and finish for over 125 million doses." The initial supplies will come from Sanofi’s facilities in Frankfurt.
Sanofi will also support production of Janssen´s COVID-19 vaccine at a plant in France, filling vials with about 12 million doses monthly.
In December, the Sanofi/Glaxo venture to develop a Covid vaccine failed to show a sufficient immune response in older people, delaying its introduction.
Even without a Covid vaccine, investors liked what they saw in today's report. Adjusted earnings per share were 97 cents, according to Zacks Investment Research, ahead of the consensus estimate of 83 cents. The company reiterated its 2021 full year earnings forecast.
Sanofi shares traded in the U.S. under the SNY ticker rose 2.6% in morning trading.