Sanofi Q1 earnings, revenue increase, driven by sales of Dupixent and vaccines

  • 0
Vaccine

Sanofi reported Thursday gains in first-quarter sales and operating income, boosted by strong sales of the anti-inflammatory drug Dupixent.

Sanofi is the French parent company of Sanofi Pasteur, based in Pocono Township, Monroe County.

"Dupixent continues its compelling performance and is on track to achieve its €10 billion sales objective for this year," Sanofi Chief Executive Officer Paul Hudson said in a statement.

At current exchange rates, 10 billion euros equals $11 billion.

Dupixent is used to treat inflammation from asthma, eczema and other illnesses. The drug was developed with Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, based in Tarrytown, New York.

Sanofi's first-quarter net sales were €10.2 billion euros, up 5.7%, and business operating income was €3.33 billion, up 8.7%. Sales of Dupixent were €2.32 billion, up almost 40%.

Vaccine sales rose 15% in the quarter as sales of booster and travel vaccines recovered, and on strong COVID-19 vaccine shipments in Europe. Sanofi Pasteur is the company's vaccine division.

Sanofi affirmed its 2023 forecast for business (adjusted) earnings per share growth in the low single digits, excluding the effects of changes in exchange rates.

The company will discuss first-quarter results during an 8:30 a.m. conference call Thursday.

Sanofi is traded in the United States under the ticker symbol SNY. The closing price Wednesday was $56.22.

Sanofi is based in Paris and has more than 100,000 employees worldwide.

