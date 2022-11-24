 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Seltzer's Smokehouse continues 120-year-old tradition

'There's no other lunchmeat like Lebanon bologna.'

  • 0
Seltzer's Smokehouse Meats
Caitlin Rearden | 69 News

PALMYRA, Pa. — As many people enjoy a hearty helping of turkey on Thanksgiving, a local company is focused on the beef; a smoky, cured meat-style beef.

"It's rare today that companies are 120 years old," said Perry Smith, a semi-retired sales director for Seltzer's Smokehouse Meats.

It's even rarer when the company is still run by the same family, like Seltzer's in Palmyra, Lebanon County. The business, founded in 1902, is now in its fourth generation.

"Harvey Seltzer came over here as a German immigrant and started making a summer sausage-style product, but it was all beef," Smith said.

It is what many Pennsylvanians and beyond now know as Lebanon bologna.

"This is totally unique. There's no other lunchmeat like Lebanon bologna," Smith said. "It's about 87-95% fat-free. It's all beef, and then we just add the salt, sugar, and spices."

What makes Seltzer's Smokehouse Lebanon bologna so unique is that the product is finished in old-fashioned smokehouses.

Seltzer's Smokehouse Meats

"The outdoor wooden smokehouses, it's a very slow, unique process, and it takes anywhere from two to three days to smoke the meat," Smith explained.

Seltzer's is the only federally inspected meat company in the United States with outdoor wooden smokehouses, and the company said it rebuilds them completely every few years.

Smith said one can taste the difference.

"It's very heavily wooden smoke," he said. "It's just like if you make a campfire outside and the smoke, and that's how it's done."

Seltzer's sells between 110,00 and 120,000 pounds of Lebanon bologna each week, much of it in central Pennsylvania, but it is available in pockets around the country.

The bologna's popularity has grown with the prevalence of charcuterie boards, and the company is branching out into things like beef jerky and beef sticks, with more on the horizon. Seltzer's is also planning a Small Business Saturday event.

"We're going to be doing grilled bologna sandwiches in the pretzel bun, because those are amazing," said Melissa Mann, Seltzer's community outreach and marketing director, "and all the proceeds go to Caring Cupboard, which is a food bank here in Palmyra."

There will also be discounted gift boxes and a visit from the company mascot dressed as Santa, a perfect place to pick up holiday gifts.

"Who doesn't love meat for Christmas?" Mann exclaimed.

Market Data by TradingView

Shop Talk

What's new in the business community!

If you know of local business openings or closings, please notify us here.

PREVIOUS OPENINGS AND CLOSINGS

- Air Products & Chemicals Inc. plans to invest a half-billion dollars to produce environmentally friendly hydrogen in New York state.

- The Trexlertown Chick-Fil-A plans to add a second drive-thru lane as part of a plan to reduce traffic congestion.

- The Harrisburg-based Mid Penn bank has opened its first full-service branch in the Lehigh Valley in South Whitehall.

- The Allentown Planning Commission put off a decision on a new Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen at the site of the former Nostos Greek restaurant.

- The former Star Crete concrete plant at the intersection of Farmersville Road and Easton Avenue has been sold for $1.58 million, and that may clear the way for a medical office building. 

- The local business SuperSets Gym will open its third location in Allentown's South Mall, with no opening date set yet.

- The jewelry boutique Versant will close later this year, but the business will be consolidated at Gary Werkheiser's other location in Saucon Valley Square.

- The DSW Woodmill Commons has moved to Berkshire West, 1101 Woodland Road in Wyomissing.

- Trainer Michael Melendez has opened his new Reading Extreme Boxing Club where PacSun used to operate in the Berkshire Mall. 

- Frackville NAPA Auto Parts held a grand opening with the Schuylkill Chamber of Commerce and Frackville Business & Professional Association. 

- Fyzical Therapy & Balance Centers in North Manheim Township held a grand opening, in conjunction with the Schuylkill Chamber of Commerce and Pottsville Business Association.

- PDC Machines, a maker of hydrogen compressors, showed off a new plant in Lower Salford.

- Maya Capital Partners has acquired Amwell Valley Self Storage, a 265-unit storage business on Route 31 in Ringoes, New Jersey.

- Norwescap is buying the former Sullivan's on the Main restaurant in Phillipsburg to renovate the building and then use it for programs to help educate and feed people.

Community Spotlight

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

AP News Alerts

Forecast Updates

News Alerts - Regional

Entertainment News

WFMZ TRAFFIC UPDATE

Breaking News - National