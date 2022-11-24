Seltzer's Smokehouse continues 120-year-old tradition

PALMYRA, Pa. — As many people enjoy a hearty helping of turkey on Thanksgiving, a local company is focused on the beef; a smoky, cured meat-style beef.
"It's rare today that companies are 120 years old," said Perry Smith, a semi-retired sales director for Seltzer's Smokehouse Meats.
It's even rarer when the company is still run by the same family, like Seltzer's in Palmyra, Lebanon County. The business, founded in 1902, is now in its fourth generation.
"Harvey Seltzer came over here as a German immigrant and started making a summer sausage-style product, but it was all beef," Smith said.
It is what many Pennsylvanians and beyond now know as Lebanon bologna.
"This is totally unique. There's no other lunchmeat like Lebanon bologna," Smith said. "It's about 87-95% fat-free. It's all beef, and then we just add the salt, sugar, and spices."
What makes Seltzer's Smokehouse Lebanon bologna so unique is that the product is finished in old-fashioned smokehouses.
"The outdoor wooden smokehouses, it's a very slow, unique process, and it takes anywhere from two to three days to smoke the meat," Smith explained.
Seltzer's is the only federally inspected meat company in the United States with outdoor wooden smokehouses, and the company said it rebuilds them completely every few years.
Smith said one can taste the difference.
"It's very heavily wooden smoke," he said. "It's just like if you make a campfire outside and the smoke, and that's how it's done."
Seltzer's sells between 110,00 and 120,000 pounds of Lebanon bologna each week, much of it in central Pennsylvania, but it is available in pockets around the country.
The bologna's popularity has grown with the prevalence of charcuterie boards, and the company is branching out into things like beef jerky and beef sticks, with more on the horizon. Seltzer's is also planning a Small Business Saturday event.
"We're going to be doing grilled bologna sandwiches in the pretzel bun, because those are amazing," said Melissa Mann, Seltzer's community outreach and marketing director, "and all the proceeds go to Caring Cupboard, which is a food bank here in Palmyra."
There will also be discounted gift boxes and a visit from the company mascot dressed as Santa, a perfect place to pick up holiday gifts.
"Who doesn't love meat for Christmas?" Mann exclaimed.