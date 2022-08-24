Semiconductor company II-VI to get new name

PALMER TWP., Pa. - II-VI Inc. has operations in Palmer Township. If your brain skipped over reading that company name, you're not alone.
Now the semiconducter equipment-maker is getting a simpler name.
The current name -- pronounced "Two Six" -- will become Coherent Corp. as of Sept. 8, after a merger.
II-VI completed the acquisition of Coherent, a maker of lasers and optical equipment, in July and will take on its name and its ticker symbol. II-VI, currently traded as IIVI on the NASDAQ market, will switch to the ticker symbol COHR.
The combined company will have three divisions: the materials segment, formerly known as compound semiconductors; the networking segment, previously photonic solutions; and the new lasers segment.
Earlier this year, II-VI said it will expand its wafer-making capacity in Northampton County and Sweden as part of a $1 billion investment over 10 years. II-VI, a high-tech conglomerate, said its 300,000-square-foot local factory at 2251 Newlins Mill Road will be expanded.
The company also extended Chief Executive Officer Dr. Vincent "Chuck" Mattera Jr.'s contract through Aug. 1, 2030. Mattera started with the company in 2000 as a board member and became CEO in 2016.
Earlier Wednesday, II-VI reported fourth quarter revenue of $887 million, up 10% over the year-ago quarter. Earnings per share under Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP) were 23 cents, and adjusted earnings per share, which exclude some items deemed one-time or unusual, were 98 cents. Revenue for fiscal 2022 was $3.3 billion.
II-VI has traded as high as $75.05 in the last 52 weeks and as low as $45.78. It closed at $55.64 Tuesday but rose in early trading Wednesday to $58.50.
The company is based in Saxonburg, Pennsylvania, near Pittsburgh.