 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Semiconductor company II-VI to get new name

  • 0
Computer chip

PALMER TWP., Pa. - II-VI Inc. has operations in Palmer Township. If your brain skipped over reading that company name, you're not alone.

Now the semiconducter equipment-maker is getting a simpler name.

The current name -- pronounced "Two Six" -- will become Coherent Corp. as of Sept. 8, after a merger.

II-VI completed the acquisition of Coherent, a maker of lasers and optical equipment, in July and will take on its name and its ticker symbol. II-VI, currently traded as IIVI on the NASDAQ market, will switch to the ticker symbol COHR.

The combined company will have three divisions: the materials segment, formerly known as compound semiconductors; the networking segment, previously photonic solutions; and the new lasers segment.

Earlier this year, II-VI said it will expand its wafer-making capacity in Northampton County and Sweden as part of a $1 billion investment over 10 years. II-VI, a high-tech conglomerate, said its 300,000-square-foot local factory at 2251 Newlins Mill Road will be expanded.

The company also extended Chief Executive Officer Dr. Vincent "Chuck" Mattera Jr.'s contract through Aug. 1, 2030. Mattera started with the company in 2000 as a board member and became CEO in 2016.

Earlier Wednesday, II-VI reported fourth quarter revenue of $887 million, up 10% over the year-ago quarter. Earnings per share under Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP) were 23 cents, and adjusted earnings per share, which exclude some items deemed one-time or unusual, were 98 cents. Revenue for fiscal 2022 was $3.3 billion.

II-VI has traded as high as $75.05 in the last 52 weeks and as low as $45.78. It closed at $55.64 Tuesday but rose in early trading Wednesday to $58.50.

The company is based in Saxonburg, Pennsylvania, near Pittsburgh.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Popular in the Community

Market Data by TradingView

Shop Talk

What's new in the business community!

If you know of local business openings or closings, please notify us here.

PREVIOUS OPENINGS AND CLOSINGS

- Reiki Balance to open Sept. 9 529 Reading Ave. in West Reading.

- Alfie's Kitchen off Sullivan Trail in Forks Township has shut down after five years.

- A four-story, 30,000-square-foot senior home from Easton Senior Living LLC is on its way at 3701 Corriere Road in Palmer Township.

- The former Jacksonian Club on Main Street in Nazareth is now The Farm & Table restaurant with bowling lanes.

- Lehigh Valley Martial Arts opened its sixth location in the Easton Avenue shopping center that's also home to a Giant grocery store in Bethlehem Township.

- Mind Matters Coaching, Counseling and Psychological Services is opening a new office in Upper Macungie on Aug. 31.

- The Lower Macungie Planning Commission reviewed a sketch plan for a mixed-use project on 54 acres near the Hamilton Crossings bypass.

- A developer is proposing a broad plan to repurpose the former Santander Bank Building on Penn Street in Reading to include a hotel, apartments and restaurant.

- Oley Turnpike Dairy and its petting zoo closed after serving Berks County for 52 years.

- The Crossings at Ambler Station opened and is billed as "Ambler's first apartments in 50 years."

- A new Panera restaurant with a drive-thru will be added to the Tri-County Buisness Campus in Pottstown.

Community Spotlight

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

AP News Alerts

Forecast Updates

News Alerts - Regional

Entertainment News

WFMZ TRAFFIC UPDATE

Breaking News - National