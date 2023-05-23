Shareholders of Indus Realty, owner of Lehigh Valley warehouses, agree to acquisition

The shareholders of Indus Realty Trust, which owns and operates warehouses in the Lehigh Valley, have voted for the company to be acquired by two investors.
Centerbridge Partners LP and GIC Real Estate, which manages Singapore's foreign reserves, said in a statement that the deal will be complete in the early summer of 2023. In February, the transaction was valued at $868 million, or $67 in cash per share of New York City-based Indus. Shareholders voted to approval the deal on May 17.
Indus owns Lehigh Valley Tradeport I in Lower Nazareth Township, off Brodhead Road, and Lehigh Valley Tradeport II on Jaindl Boulevard in Hanover Township, Northampton County. The company also owns land off Hausman Drive in South Whitehall Township that can accommodate a 90,000-square-foot warehouse.
The company focuses on "mid-size" industrial buildings of 75,000 to 400,000 square feet, not the million-square-foot giants used by Amazon and others.
"The transaction delivers immediate and significant value to our stockholders, and we believe it validates the quality of the platform and portfolio we have built over Indus's long history," Indus Chief Executive Officer and President Michael Gamzon said in a statement in February.
Centerbridge, also based in New York City, was founded in 2005 and invests in various assets. GIC manages the investments of the island city-state of Singapore.