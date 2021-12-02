You are the owner of this article.
Sheetz named one of the 100 Best Workplaces for Parents

Sheetz, a popular convenience store was listed as one of the 100 Best Workplaces for Parents™ by Great Places to Work. 

This list, now in its sixth year, recognizes companies that provide generous work environments for parents through parental leave, flexible scheduling, supportive services such as backup child care, and more.

Sheetz was ranked 83rd on this year’s list and is the only convenience store to make the list.

Sheetz offers employees 12 weeks of fully paid time off for new mothers and two weeks of fully paid time off for partners, adoption assistance and more.

Additionally, Sheetz employees have the option to send their kids to a Bright Horizons-managed Little Sproutz Early Learning Center, which is located directly next to Sheetz’s corporate headquarters in Claysburg.

“We are proud of this recognition as it has always been our goal to create a working environment where parents feel supported and encouraged to advance in their careers,” said Joe Sheetz, CEO of Sheetz. “We value our employees and will always look for ways to invest in them not only by providing competitive wages but through benefits such as child care, parental leave, tuition reimbursement, quarterly bonuses and more.”

To determine the 2021 Best Workplaces for Parents™ list, Great Place to Work® collected and analyzed confidential survey feedback representing more than 6 million U.S. employees.

Eighty-five percent of the list evaluation was based on what parents say about their experiences of trust and reaching their full human potential at work. The remaining fifteen percent was based on how parenting status influenced the degree to which employees from all backgrounds are equally involved in innovation opportunities, believe company values are lived and breathed, and believe management is effective.

“Congratulations to Great Place to Work’s Best Workplaces for Parents™,” says Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place to Work®. “The pandemic presented parents with unique challenges that impacted their work- and home-lives. But these companies paid close attention to the experiences of their working parents and ensured that they didn’t have to choose between a thriving career and being present for their children.”

