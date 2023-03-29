 Skip to main content
Shift4 adds baseball's Baltimore Orioles to its roster of major league clients

  • 0
Shift4 logo for web

HANOVER TWP., Pa. - Shift4 Payments Inc., a Lehigh County-based financial technology company, has added the Baltimore Orioles to its client list.

Shift4 will process payments at concession stands at the Major League Baseball team's Oriole Park at Camden Yards stadium. The team's retail outlets will also use Shift4's services.

The company has added venues, and rewarded investors, in 2023 as its share price has risen 26%, approaching a 52-week high.

There is also a payoff for sports fans: fast transactions lead to less time spent in line for beer and hotdogs and more time watching their teams.

"Fans can expect all their transactions at concession stands and retail locations to be as quick and seamless as possible so that they can get back to enjoying the game," Anthony Perez, a Shift4 senior vice president, said in a company statement.

Baseball's opening day is Thursday. The Orioles will play their first game in Boston at Fenway Park.

Shift4 systems are used in every major professional sports league, and at colleges, concert arenas, hotels, restaurants and more. Fans at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, home of the Philadelphia 76ers of the National Basketball Association, make payments using Shift4 technology, as do National Football League fans of the New Orleans Saints, Arizona Cardinals and others.

Jared Isaacman founded Shift4 in the basement of his family's New Jersey home in 1999, when he was 16. Chief Executive Isaacman is worth $2.2 billion as of Wednesday, according to Forbes Real Time Net Worth website.

Shares in the company are traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol FOUR. As of 10:50 a.m. Wednesday, shares traded at $70.32. Shares traded at $55.93 on the final business day of 2022.

Shift4 shares have traded as high as $73.62 and as low as $29.39 in the last 52 weeks.

Shift4 is based in Hanover Township, Lehigh County, and will move to Upper Saucon Township later this year.

