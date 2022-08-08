Shift4 Payments appoints board member Nancy Disman as chief financial officer

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Shift4 Payments Inc., a Lehigh County-based payments processor, has appointed Nancy Disman as chief financial officer.
Disman took over the post effective Friday, according to a company statement.
"Nancy is a payments industry veteran who brings a compelling blend of well-honed operating skills, financial discipline, and transformational leadership abilities," said Jared Isaacman, chairman, chief executive officer and founder of Shift4.
Disman has served on Shift4's board. She was CFO and chief administrative officer of Intrado, a technology company that is a division of Apollo Global Management Inc., before Shift4 appointed her as CFO.
"We've had the privilege of Nancy's guidance as a board member and I couldn't think of a better candidate to lead our high-performing finance organization," said Jonathan Halkyard, board member.
She has more than 20 years of experience in the payments industry and has held roles at TSYS' Merchant Services division, Cynergy Data Corp. and First Data (now part of Fiserv).
Her career started with Ernst & Young in the audit and assurance practice division.
Shift4 trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol FOUR. It last traded at $44.85. In the last 52 weeks, Shift4 has traded as high as $89.47 and as low as $29.39. The company's market capitalization (number of shares outstanding times price) is $4.1 billion.
Isaacman, 39, founded the company as a teenager. According to Forbes' "Real Time Net Worth" data, he is worth $1.4 billion and is the 1,976th richest person in the world today.
Shift4 shares rose last week after the company reported second-quarter results that exceed analysts' estimates.