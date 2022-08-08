Shift4 Payments appoints board member Nancy Disman as chief financial officer

 Skip to main content
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values up around 100 to 104.

* WHERE...Northern Delaware, much of New Jersey and southeastern
Pennsylvania.

* WHEN...Until 8:00 PM Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity levels will
increase the threat of heat related health issues.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Peak heat index values are forecast to
reach 100 to 104 this afternoon and again on Tuesday afternoon.
Low temperatures should favor the 70s, providing little relief
from the heat at night.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned location, stay
out of the sun when possible, and check on elderly relatives and
neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended
in a vehicle under any circumstance.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or late
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing. To reduce
your risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health
Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in a
shaded or air conditioned environment. Anyone overcome by heat
should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an
emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Shift4 Payments Inc., a Lehigh County-based payments processor, has appointed Nancy Disman as chief financial officer.

Disman took over the post effective Friday, according to a company statement.

"Nancy is a payments industry veteran who brings a compelling blend of well-honed operating skills, financial discipline, and transformational leadership abilities," said Jared Isaacman, chairman, chief executive officer and founder of Shift4.

Disman has served on Shift4's board. She was CFO and chief administrative officer of Intrado, a technology company that is a division of Apollo Global Management Inc., before Shift4 appointed her as CFO.

"We've had the privilege of Nancy's guidance as a board member and I couldn't think of a better candidate to lead our high-performing finance organization," said Jonathan Halkyard, board member.

She has more than 20 years of experience in the payments industry and has held roles at TSYS' Merchant Services division, Cynergy Data Corp. and First Data (now part of Fiserv).

Her career started with Ernst & Young in the audit and assurance practice division.

Shift4 trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol FOUR. It last traded at $44.85. In the last 52 weeks, Shift4 has traded as high as $89.47 and as low as $29.39. The company's market capitalization (number of shares outstanding times price) is $4.1 billion.

Isaacman, 39, founded the company as a teenager. According to Forbes' "Real Time Net Worth" data, he is worth $1.4 billion and is the 1,976th richest person in the world today.

Shift4 shares rose last week after the company reported second-quarter results that exceed analysts' estimates.

