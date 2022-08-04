 Skip to main content
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 102.

* WHERE...In New Jersey, Morris, Hunterdon, Sussex and Warren.
In Pennsylvania, Upper Bucks, Western Chester, Western
Montgomery, Northampton, Lehigh and Berks.

* WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Shift4 Payments shares rise after payment-processor reports higher revenue, profit

Shares of Shift4 Payments Inc., a Lehigh County-based payment-processer, rose Thursday after the company reported second-quarter revenue and earnings that exceeded last year's numbers.

Shift4 said revenue in the quarter ended June 30 was $506.7 million, up 44% from the year-ago quarter. Net income was $10.3 million, more than three times as much as last year.

Adjusted earnings were 33 cents per share, above the consensus estimate of 26 cents from Zacks Investment Research.

The company reiterated its gross revenue forecast for the year of $1.9 billion to $2 billion, and raised its forecast for adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) to $255 million to $265 million. Industry analysts use EBITDA, a measure of profitability, as a way to compare the operations of companies by excluding some financial items.

Jared Isaacman, chief executive officer and founder, said in a statement that the company's share price does not reflect its prospects.

"This business momentum is a stark contrast to our share price, which we believe has suffered disproportionately as public equity markets seek to assign value to an uncertain economy, particularly as a profitable company, with expanding adjusted free cash flow and an enviable balance sheet in the middle of our 23rd consecutive year of revenue growth," he said in a statement to shareholders.

Shift4 handles payment processing for many businesses and organizations, including major league sports teams and venues. This year, it has added the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia to its customer base, along with National Football League teams the Tennessee Titans and Arizona Cardinals, among others.

Forbes estimates Isaacman's real-time net worth as of Thursday at $1.4 billion. Today's move up in the stock added about $74 million to the 39-year-old's holdings.

Hanover Township, Lehigh County-based Shift4 trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker FOUR. Shares rose $2.65, or 6.5% percent, today to $43.15.

In the last 52 weeks, Shift4 has traded as high as $92.65 and as low as $29.39.

Shop Talk

What's new in the business community!

If you know of local business openings or closings, please notify us here.

PREVIOUS OPENINGS AND CLOSINGS

· Nowhere Coffee Co. to open second location at 318 Main Street in Emmaus, sharing space with South Mountain Cycle

· Jimmy’s Barbershop in Allentown has moved to 822 N. 19th Street

· Air Products and Chemicals Inc.'s chosen warehouse developer, Prologis Inc., will have to wait until July 13 for a final decision by Upper Macungie Township's zoning hearing board on 2.61 million square feet of warehouses. 

· Chubby's of Southside Easton has added Krispy Krunchy Chicken to its offerings and name.

· Curaleaf Holdings Inc., which operates in the U.S. and Europe, will open a medical-marijuana dispensary at 1801 Airport Road, Hanover Township.

· Habitat for Humanity, which has "ReStores" that sell new and lightly used furniture, has leased 30,000 square feet at the South Mall.

