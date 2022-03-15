 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Shift4 Payments to raise money for nonprofit groups with founder Jared Isaacman matching first $10 million

  • Updated
  • Comments
Cryptocurrencies

Cryptocurrencies

 By BXS
ALLENTOWN, Pa. -- Shift4 Payments Inc., the Allentown-based company that processes financial transactions, today introduced "Caring with Crypto," a campaign to raise more than $20 million for nonprofit groups.
 
The campaign will use The Giving Block, a cryptocurrency fund-raising platform that Shift4 recently acquired. 
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
 
Shift4 founder and Chief Executive Officer Jared Isaacman will personally match the first $10 million in crypto donations made as the company seeks to build the largest cryptocurrency fund-raising campaign ever.
 
Many causes will benefit, including humanitarian efforts to aid Ukraine. According to Shift4, The Giving Block has already raised more than $2 million for Ukraine relief and Isaacman sees the campaign as a chance to broaden the impact of cryptocurrency giving.
 
"As Shift4 aims to become a leader in the cryptocurrency movement, this historic matching campaign will help crypto donors multiply the impact of their giving while bringing greater awareness and participation in crypto philanthrophy," Isaacman said in a statement.
 
The Giving Block connects cryptocurrency to more than 1,300 nonprofit groups. The platform accepts Bitcoin, Ethereum and more than 70 other cryptocurrencies.
 
Shift4 announced the acquisition of The Giving Block, along with Finaro, a cross-border e-commerce payments provider with a strong European presence, earlier this month. The company said the two deals would add about $15 billion in payment volume and $35 million in adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, depreciation and amortization) in 2023. Adjusted EBITDA is used by companies to exclude unusual gains or losses when determining the value of a business.
 
Shift4 trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol FOUR. Shares were up $2.49 or 5.4% at 11:52 a.m. to $48.48.
 
***************
 
Shift4 statement
 
 
 

Tags

Market Data by TradingView

Shop Talk

What's new in the business community!

If you know of local business openings or closings, please notify us here.

· Pocono Dessert Co. opens women owned coffee and dessert shop at 2185 PA-611 in Swiftwater

· Handmade Mystic opens crystal shop at 2 S. 4th Street in Emmaus

· Anne Baum named first president of Lehigh Valley Reilly Children's Hospital

· Lashes by Gab opens location at the Promenade Shops of Saucon Valley, across from the movie theater

· Elite Salon & Suites to open at the Promenade Shops of Saucon Valley in 2022. Independent salon owners will have their own suite space within the store

· Purr Haus opens at 27 South Seventh Street in Emmaus. The boutique will offer a collection of pet supplies and cat-themed apparel.

. The Hummus House opens Bethlehem location at 518 E. Third Street

· New beauty studio, Glow Factory, opens at 1708 Washington Blvd. in Easton

· New salon, Mirror Beauty Studio, to open at 2002 Hanover Avenue in Allentown. Grand opening set for Dec. 3.

· A Red Wing shoe store will open on Airport Road in Allentown at the site of the former Zoup! restaurant.

· Paisley & Company Bath Boutique & Fragrance Bar in Kutztown reopens for in-person shopping

· Bitty & Beau's Coffee opens at 74 W. Broad Street in Bethlehem

· American Family Care opens urgent care center in the County Line Plaza, off of Route 113 near Souderton, Bucks County

· Charming Charlie, a women's contemporary fashion and accessories retailer, will return to the Outlets at Wind Creek.

· All Weather Selvedge Denim Co. (AW) opens at The Promenade Shops at Saucon Valley in suite 608, next to Evolve Salon & Spa.

· PrimoHoagies, the casual restaurant known for its gourmet hoagies, plans to open two restaurants in Stroudsburg.

· Laura McLain, executive director of the Slate Belt Chamber of Commerce, will retire at the end of 2021 after 21+ years of service.