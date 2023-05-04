Shift4 reports 1Q adjusted earnings, exceeding analysts' expectations

Shift4 Payments Inc., a Lehigh County-based financial technology company, reported Thursday first-quarter adjusted earnings of 51 cents per share, exceeding analysts' expectations.
The company also said it will start buying back as much as $250 million of its shares.
The transaction processor was expected to report earnings of 40 cents per share, based on the consensus of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research. In the year-ago first quarter, Shift4 reported adjust net income of 15 cents per share. Adjusted results exclude items the company considers unusual or one-time.
"We just wrapped up what was a reasonably strong quarter," founder and Chief Executive Officer Jared Isaacman said in a letter to shareholders. Net income in the first quarter was $20.4 million versus a loss of $13.2 million a year ago. Gross revenue was $547 million, up 36% from the 2022 quarter.
Shift4 processes payments for restaurants, hotels, entertainment venues and stadiums, including the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, home of the Philadelphia 76ers.
While "consumer spending largely exceeded our expectations," Isaacman said in his letter, "we did see a bit of moderation in March."
The company added clients during the quarter, including the Baltimore Orioles and Oriole Park at Camden Yards. It also faced criticism from a short seller. Blue Orca Capital criticized Shift4's leadership, accounting and technology. Short sellers profit by betting on stocks to fall.
Isaacman said in April that Blue Orca's analysis was incorrect and challenged "cynics" to look at the next earnings report.
Shift4 will hold a conference call at 8:30 a.m. Thursday.
Isaacman founded what is now Shift4 in the basement of his New Jersey home in 1999, when he was 16. He's now worth about $2 billion.
Shift4 is based in Hanover Township and will move to Upper Saucon Township later this year.
Shares of Shift4 are traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol FOUR. The closing price Wednesday was $65.83. The shares rose in early trading to $67.53 as of 7:15 a.m. Thursday.