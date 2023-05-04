Shift4 reports 1Q earnings that exceed estimates, sets buyback; shares fall

HANOVER TWP., Pa. - Shift4Payments Inc., a Lehigh County-based financial technology company, reported first-quarter earnings Thursday that exceeded forecasts, and said its SkyTab point-of-sale system is gaining market share.
The company also said it will start buying back as much as $250 million of its shares, but shares fell in morning trading. At 10:29 a.m., the shares were down $6.09 to $59.74.
The transaction processor reported adjusted earnings of 51 cents per share, exceeding analysts' expectations. It was expected to post adjusted earnings of 40 cents per share, based on the consensus of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research.
In the year-ago first quarter, Shift4 reported adjust net income of 15 cents per share. Adjusted results exclude items the company considers unusual or one-time.
"We just wrapped up what was a reasonably strong quarter," founder and Chief Executive Officer Jared Isaacman said in a letter to shareholders.
Net income in the first quarter was $20.4 million versus a loss of $13.2 million a year ago. Gross revenue was $547 million, up 36% from the 2022 quarter.
Later, on a conference call, Isaacman said Shift4 saw "some softness" in consumer spending at the end of March, but the company raised some financial forecasts even in the face of what he called "an uncertain economic environment."
He added, "Current market conditions will test the sustainability of consumers' willingness to spend."
Isaacman reiterated that Shift4 is not looking to add staff, but it will hire people when it can "upgrade talent."
Adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) in the quarter was $89.3 million, twice what it was in the 2022 quarter. Financial analysts and companies use EBITDA as a measure of operations and value that is not distorted by certain accounting and financing decisions.
The company revised its 2023 forecast for Adjusted EBITDA to $420 million to $440 million, up from the February projection of $410 million to $435 million.
Shift4 processes payments for restaurants, hotels, entertainment venues and stadiums, including the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, home of the Philadelphia 76ers. While "consumer spending largely exceeded our expectations," Isaacman said in his letter, "we did see a bit of moderation in March."
As the company expands internationally and recruits more stadiums, gambling and entertainment clients, and merchants, its point-of-sale business from restaurants also continues to grow but it has declined as a percentage of the total. In 2019, restaurants accounted for 55% of its business, but that is now down to 40%. Shift4's restaurant client list includes Burger King, Denny's and Wendy's.
The company added clients during the quarter, including the Baltimore Orioles and Oriole Park at Camden Yards. It also faced criticism from a short seller. Blue Orca Capital criticized Shift4's leadership, accounting and technology. Short sellers profit by betting on stocks to fall.
Isaacman said in April that Blue Orca's analysis was incorrect and challenged "cynics" to look at the next earnings report.
Isaacman founded what is now Shift4 in the basement of his New Jersey home in 1999, when he was 16. He was worth about $2 billion before the earnings were reported, according to Forbes. That dropped by about $166 million midday Thursday.
Shift4 is based in Hanover Township and will move to Upper Saucon Township later this year.
Shares of Shift4 are traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol FOUR. The closing price Wednesday was $65.83.