Shift4 says partnership with self-checkout company can speed up lines, increase sales

Shift4 Payments logo for web
By Shift4 Payments
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Shift4 Payments' latest partnership may mean sports fans will miss fewer at-bats when buying beer and popcorn in the third inning.
 
The Lehigh County-based payment processor has integrated its financial technology with check-out machines from Mashgin, a Silicon Valley company.
 
Mashgin's machines uses multiple cameras to identify products at check-out so scanning barcodes is not needed. The name Mashgin comes from "mash-up of general intelligence."
 
The technology combination can reduce checkout lines and times, the companies say.
 
"Together, we can transform the checkout experience at sports and entertainment venues as well as other retail locations," said Anthony Perez, a Shift4 senior vice president. 
 
Mashgin self-checkout kiosks are used at more than 2,300 U.S. locations including convenience stores, stadiums, airports, ski resorts and more, according to a joint statement from the companies. The Palo Alto, California-based company's technology saves time, thus speeding up lines and increasing sales, according to the joint statement.
 
"Customers simply place their items on the Mashgin kiosk tray and item costs are instantly calculated for payment," according to the statement. 
 
"Transactions on Mashgin are up to 400% faster than a typical cashier" the joint statement says. 
 
Shift4's payment system already serves more than 200,000 locations around the world. 
 
Mashgin is a privately owned company that was founded in 2013. In 2022, Forbes estimated Mashgin's value at $1.5 billion, based on the company's fund-raising.
 
Shift4 is based in Hanover Township and plans to move to Upper Saucon Township this year. 
 
Jared Isaacman founded the company in the basement of his New Jersey home in 1999. His net worth is now estimated by Forbes at $1.8 billion, making him the 1,588th richest person in the world.
 
That puts Isaacman ahead of Marc Andreessen, cofounder of Netscape and an investor in Instagram and other companies. Andreessen's net worth is estimated at $1.7 billion.
 
No. 1 on the Forbes list is Bernard Arnault, who with his family has a net worth of $201.8 billion. Arnault is head of the LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton fashion empire.
 
Shares in Shift4 trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol FOUR. The closing price Friday was $57.83. In the last 52 weeks, the shares have traded as high as $69.36 and as low as $29.39.
 
In December, when Shift4 shares were trading around $45, Isaacman said the stock was "very much under appreciated."
