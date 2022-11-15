 Skip to main content
Shift4 to process payments for Chickasaw Nation casinos, businesses in Oklahoma

Shift4 Payments Inc., a Lehigh County-based payment processor, has added the Chickasaw Nation to its customer list.

The tribe operates 23 casinos and other businesses across Oklahoma, including The WinStar World Casino and Resort. WinStar has almost 400,000 square feet of gambling space -- about nine acres -- according to a Shift4 statement.

"Gaming enthusiasts from around the world frequent the Chickasaw Nation's many casinos and venues," Michael Isaacman, chief commercial officer of Shift4, said in the statement.

Shift4 processes billions of transactions annually at restaurants, stadiums, and other businesses.

The Chickasaw Nation moved to Oklahoma from the southeastern U.S during the "Great Removal" that started in the 1830s under President Andrew Jackson. The Chickasaws and others moved west along what became known as "The Trail of Tears."

In 1983, The Chickasaw Nation adopted its own constitution. The Nation has, according to its website, developed a diverse economy that supports Chickasaws and other Native Americans.

Shift4 is based in Hanover Township. Jared Isaacman founded the company when he was a teenager. His net worth is estimated at $1.6 billion, according to Forbes.

Shares in the company trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol FOUR. Shares traded at $50.52 Tuesday morning, up 5.5% from Monday.

Shop Talk

- Air Products & Chemicals Inc. plans to invest a half-billion dollars to produce environmentally friendly hydrogen in New York state.

- The Trexlertown Chick-Fil-A plans to add a second drive-thru lane as part of a plan to reduce traffic congestion.

- The Harrisburg-based Mid Penn bank has opened its first full-service branch in the Lehigh Valley in South Whitehall.

- The Allentown Planning Commission put off a decision on a new Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen at the site of the former Nostos Greek restaurant.

- The former Star Crete concrete plant at the intersection of Farmersville Road and Easton Avenue has been sold for $1.58 million, and that may clear the way for a medical office building. 

- The local business SuperSets Gym will open its third location in Allentown's South Mall, with no opening date set yet.

- The jewelry boutique Versant will close later this year, but the business will be consolidated at Gary Werkheiser's other location in Saucon Valley Square.

- The DSW Woodmill Commons has moved to Berkshire West, 1101 Woodland Road in Wyomissing.

- Trainer Michael Melendez has opened his new Reading Extreme Boxing Club where PacSun used to operate in the Berkshire Mall. 

- Frackville NAPA Auto Parts held a grand opening with the Schuylkill Chamber of Commerce and Frackville Business & Professional Association. 

- Fyzical Therapy & Balance Centers in North Manheim Township held a grand opening, in conjunction with the Schuylkill Chamber of Commerce and Pottsville Business Association.

- PDC Machines, a maker of hydrogen compressors, showed off a new plant in Lower Salford.

- Maya Capital Partners has acquired Amwell Valley Self Storage, a 265-unit storage business on Route 31 in Ringoes, New Jersey.

- Norwescap is buying the former Sullivan's on the Main restaurant in Phillipsburg to renovate the building and then use it for programs to help educate and feed people.

