Shift4 to process payments for Chickasaw Nation casinos, businesses in Oklahoma

Shift4 Payments Inc., a Lehigh County-based payment processor, has added the Chickasaw Nation to its customer list.
The tribe operates 23 casinos and other businesses across Oklahoma, including The WinStar World Casino and Resort. WinStar has almost 400,000 square feet of gambling space -- about nine acres -- according to a Shift4 statement.
"Gaming enthusiasts from around the world frequent the Chickasaw Nation's many casinos and venues," Michael Isaacman, chief commercial officer of Shift4, said in the statement.
Shift4 processes billions of transactions annually at restaurants, stadiums, and other businesses.
The Chickasaw Nation moved to Oklahoma from the southeastern U.S during the "Great Removal" that started in the 1830s under President Andrew Jackson. The Chickasaws and others moved west along what became known as "The Trail of Tears."
In 1983, The Chickasaw Nation adopted its own constitution. The Nation has, according to its website, developed a diverse economy that supports Chickasaws and other Native Americans.
Shift4 is based in Hanover Township. Jared Isaacman founded the company when he was a teenager. His net worth is estimated at $1.6 billion, according to Forbes.
Shares in the company trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol FOUR. Shares traded at $50.52 Tuesday morning, up 5.5% from Monday.