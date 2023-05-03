Shift4 to report 1Q results Thursday; analysts predict earnings of 40 cents per share

HANOVER TWP., Pa. - Shift4 Payments Inc. founder Jared Isaacman last month reminded and perhaps warned investors who doubt the financial technology company that first-quarter earnings would be out soon.
"For those betting against us, keep in mind that May 4 is just around the corner," Chief Executive Officer Isaacman said in a statement after short seller Blue Orca Capital put out a report questioning the Lehigh County-based company's accounting, leadership and technology.
Short sellers make money by identifying companies they consider to be overvalued. They borrow shares, sell them in the market and hope to buy stock later at a lower price. For example, a short seller could borrow 100 shares at $100 each and immediately sell them for $10,000. If the share price drops to $50, the short can buy stock at the lower price, repay the loan, and pocket the $5,000 difference.
The risk for shorts is that shares go up and they have to cover the position at a loss. If the mythical shares above jumped to $120, the short would be out $2,000, and the potential loss is unlimited. The term short is used in contrast to the typical buy-and-hold "long" position.
Shift4 was trading at $67.90 before the Blue Orca report. Its shares initially dropped, but they opened Monday at $68.01. Shift4 is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol FOUR.
In Isaacman's April 20 statement, he acknowledged that publicly traded companies draw critics.
"I don't fault these cynics for trying to do their job, but they've got it wrong on FOUR," he said, disputing Blue Orca's commentary.
Early Thursday, Shift4 can put some numbers behind the words. First-quarter results are due before the market opens, and a conference call will follow at 8:30 a.m.
The company is expected to report earnings of 40 cents per share, based on the consensus of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research. In the year-ago first quarter, Shift4 reported adjusted net income of 15 cents per share. Adjusted results exclude some items companies consider to be one-time or unusual.
Shift4 processes payments for restaurants, hotels, entertainment venues and stadiums, including the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, home of the Philadelphia 76ers.
In March, Shift4 said it added the Baltimore Orioles and Oriole Park at Camden Yards to its client list.
Isaacman founded what is now Shift4 in the basement of his New Jersey family home in 1999, when he was 16, according to the company. As of Wednesday, Forbes Real Time Net Worth website said the founder is worth $2 billion, making him the 1,521st richest person in the world. No. 1 on the Forbes list is Bernard Arnault and family, owners of the French LVMH luxury-goods empire.
Isaacman is tied with Reid Hoffman, a founder of LinkedIn, also worth $2 billion, and ahead of hedge-fund manager Larry Robbins ($1.9 billion), Mark Davis, owner of the Las Vegas Raiders ($1.9 billion) and investor Robert Perelman ($1.8 billion).
Shift4 is based in Hanover Township and will move to Upper Saucon Township later this year.