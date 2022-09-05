 Skip to main content
NWS Weather Alert

NWS Weather Alert

NOTE: This information is provided by the National Weather Service. Forecast may differ from local information provided by our own 69News Meteorologists
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH TUESDAY
MORNING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.

* WHERE...Portions of New Jersey...and Pennsylvania...including the
following areas...in New Jersey...Hunterdon, Morris, Somerset,
Sussex, and Warren. In Pennsylvania...Berks, Carbon, Lehigh,
Monroe, Northampton, Upper Bucks, and Western Montgomery.

* WHEN...From this afternoon through Tuesday morning.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Storm drains
and ditches may become clogged with debris.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Heavy rain and a few thunderstorms are expected to develop
across the watch area from early this evening through tonight
and persisting into Tuesday morning. Rainfall rates of 1 to 2
inches per hour are possible. This may result in flash
flooding of urbanized and low lying areas despite recently
dry conditions across the area.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

Shoot Like A Girl: Gun safety demo held at Cabela's

TILDEN TWP., Pa. - An organization that offers free archery and firearms experience to women and their families made a stop in our area.

Shoot Like A Girl held an interactive event at Cabela's in Tilden Township, Berks County on Sunday.

They brought a state-of-the-art mobile range, certified female instructors, and quality gear.

The firearm experience is done with no live rounds being fired. That's the same way police and military train.

The experience exposes women to the sport of shooting, but a representative for Shoot Like A Girl says it does much more.

"It's not necessarily about everybody becoming that level of shooter," said Christa Forrester, chief of staff for the organization. "It's about everybody understanding firearm safety, bow safety, the impact and enjoyment that shooting sports can have and how applying tasks and being successful at hitting the target can change your life."

The visit was part of Shoot Like A Girl's Sea To Shining Sea tour for ages 16 and older.

Their next stop will be at the Bristol Motor Speedway next week.

Shop Talk

What's new in the business community!

If you know of local business openings or closings, please notify us here.

PREVIOUS OPENINGS AND CLOSINGS

- II-VI Inc. (pronounced "two-six") will become Coherent Corp., taking on the name of a company it recently acquired.

- ABEC, a company that provides services and products to the pharmaceutical industry, with headquarters in Northampton County, will invest in a new disposable-container facility in North Carolina.

- A new Lehigh Valley Martial Arts center will hold a grand opening starting at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 10, with a ribbon-cutting shortly afterward.

- Bethlehem Township's planning commission has approved an Amazon parking lot with 248 spaces at Brodhead and Mowrer roads.

- The Bethlehem Zoning Hearing Board rejected variance requests that would have allowed multifamily homes to go up on the Southside properties at 508-512 Selfridge St.

- Northampton County Council voted 1-8 against a tax break for development of a proposed warehouse at the Dixie Cup building on South 25 Street in Wilson Borough.

- The former Valley Farm Market, now known as Gerrity's Valley Farm Market, will take on a new name as of Oct. 14: Gerrity's The Fresh Grocer.

- Hamsa Exoticz is already open at the Lehigh Valley Mall, but it will hold a grand opening at 5 p.m. Sept. 16 with the Whitehall Chamber of Commerce.

- A new Home Depot will open a 136,048-square-foot building on about 21 acres of vacant land just off Hamilton Boulevard in Lower Macungie Township.

- Rocco Ayvazov's Monocacy General Contracting received approval from the Bethlehem Planning Commission to put up a six-story building with 55 apartments and retail space on the first floor at 128 E. Third St.

- The old Allen Organ showroom building on Route 100 in Lower Macungie Township will come down and about 100 total apartment units will go up.

- Reading Hospitality's Catering by DoubleTree will handle food at events at Reading Country Club, after Exeter Township supervisors approved a new agreement.

- Natural healing is the goal at Reike Balance, which will open Sept. 9. on Reading Avenue in West Reading.

- The Pocono Chamber of Commerce held a grand opening at the Bartonsville branch of Farmhouse Cafe.

- The reopening date for the historic Frenchtown Inn building overlooking the Delaware River in New Jersey remains unclear. 

- River Paws, a pet-supply store, is across Race Street from the Frenchtown Pharmacy.

- The planned reopening date of Aug. 13 for Toby's Cup was pushed back after ownership said a dispute about the occupancy of a home on the hot dog stand's property delayed the reopening.

