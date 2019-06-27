Charles Dinofrio , M. Ed . has been appointed president and CEO of Lehigh Valley Children's Centers. He previously held the position of vice president of early education and child care at LVCC .

The Oasis Community Center, which serves families impacted by substance abuse, will hold a grand opening on June 28 from noon to 6 p.m. at 3400 Bath Pike in Bethlehem.

Church Street Market in Bethlehem to permanently close on June 30th

PPL Corporation names Vincent Sorgi as new president and chief operating office. Joseph Bergstein Jr. was promoted to senior vice president and chief financial officer.

​​​​​Marissa Harper of Zator Law has been named Chair of the Pennsylvania Bar Association’s Young Lawyers Division, Zone 2 (which includes Lehigh, Northampton, Carbon, Schuylkill and Berks counties) for 2019-2020.

First Commonwealth Federal Credit Union officially opened their Emmaus Financial Center.

Health Network Laboratories announced Dr. Peter Fisher has resigned as president and CEO. Lehigh Valley Health Network's Chief Legal Officer and Senior Vice President Matthew R. Sorrentino has been appointed acting CEO effectively immediately.

M&T Bank's Lehigh Street branch in Allentown closing Aug. 28, citing the rising use of online and smartphone banking

Nothing Bundt Cakes has opened in Allentown at 6379 Hamilton Boulevard , Suite 102. It is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

AutoZone proposes new store at 4260 Tilghman Street in South Whitehall Township

Residential retirement community under construction at 4636 Crackersport Road in South Whitehall Township. The facility, called Parkland Manor, will house 197 beds and include dining, recreation, nursing and more.

Dollar General to open new cold storage facility in Schuylkill County, creating 100 jobs

Silvershell Counter + Kitchen officially opens Saturday at the Easton Public Market.

Quakertown Farmers Market is added six new departments: Mountain Lake Winery; Touch of Puerto Rico; Maxine's Jams & Jellies; Sunshine Massage; The Burnt Bagel; Chen's Chinese Cuisine.

Altitude Marketing opens new office at 225 Main Street in Emmaus, the former location of Wentz Hardware

Omni Health Services Inc. purchases building at 1246 Tilghman Street in Allentown with plans to open a medical center. NAI Summit represented the seller, Balgot Realty Corp., in the transaction

Evol Tattoo to hold grand opening on May 31 at 5 p.m. at 43 North Ninth Street in Allentown

Salon Expressions at 4873 Perkiomen Avenue in Exeter Township to hold first anniversary celebration on May 18

AGreen Studios will hold a grand opening/ribbon cutting on Friday, June 7 from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. It will take place at 1840 Route 209 in Brodheadsville . The company offers a method of coping through chronic pain with the art of painting.

Bulldog Liquidators will hold a grand opening in Brodheadsville on Saturday, May 18 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. It will take place at 526 Marion Lane.

Traditional Home Health Care, an in-home care company, will hold a ribbon cutting and grand opening on May 15 from 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. The ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held at 175 East Brown Street, Suite 103 in East Stroudsburg.

Lehigh Valley Health Network opens ExpressCARE in Pottsville , Schuylkill County. The urgent care facility is located at 200 Schuylkill Medical Plaza and is open 8 a.m.-8 p.m. every day of the year.