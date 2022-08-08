Simon Moore to retire from Air Products after more than 33 years with the company

U. MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. - The man who has been the face of Air Products and Chemicals Inc. to the investor community for more than a decade will retire next year.
Simon Moore, who is vice president of investor relations, corporate relations and the company's sustainability efforts, will leave at the end of March 2023, ending a career with the Lehigh County-based maker of chemicals and industrial gases that started in 1990.
"No one joins a company planning to stay for 33 years, but I have been lucky to have been challenged with a wide variety of opportunities that always made Air Products a great place to be," Moore said Thursday during a conference call about the company's second-quarter earnings.
Chairman, Chief Executive and President Seifi Ghasemi said Moore's planned retirement was announced early so the company will have plenty of time to find a successor and ease the transition.
"He has been a significant contributor to the success of Air Products over the last 33 years," Ghasemi said of Moore during the same call.
Moore has maintained relationships with investors and industry analysts, while also being responsible for government and community relations.
On top of that, he is the global leader for sustainability, the company's moves toward environmentally-friendly practices.
At Air Products, that is not a sideline or a talking point, Ghasemi has said.
"Our growth strategy and our sustainability strategy are one," Ghasemi said during a July conference call about an increase in Air Products' investment in clean energy.
The company has a goal of net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.
Even industry analysts on the third-quarter results conference call last week briefly dropped their usual focus on EDITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) and the company's outlook to thank Moore.
"Simon, we're going to disrupt your retirement plans," said Steve Byrne of Bank of America. "We're not quite ready for that."
Moore will be spending more time with his family after retiring. He has been all over the country and the world with the company.
Moore joined Air Products in 1990 as a sales representative in Los Angeles, then he spent a stint at the local campus before going to Houston in 1998. He then went to Taiwan in 2004 to work in electronics and became global director of electronic materials.
He came back to the main campus in 2010 as director of investor relations, adding responsibility for corporate relations in 2016 and sustainability in 2020. He has a degree in mechanical engineering from The Pennsylvania State University and a Master of Business Administration degree from Pepperdine University.
Moore has served on local boards, including those of ArtsQuest and the Lehigh Valley Partnership, according to a biography provided by Air Products.
Shares of Air Products trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol APD. As of Monday morning, they were trading at $264.32. The company has a total value, based on the number of shares times the current price, of about $58.6 billion. The company's headquarters are in Upper Macungie Township.