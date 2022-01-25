 Skip to main content
"Space Available": Shoemakersville Fire Company offering storage space to help fund firefighters

  • Updated
  • Comments

SHOEMAKERSVILLE FIRE COMPANY - Inside the Shoemakersville Fire Company's firehouse, there are lots of things you would associate with the business of fighting fires - and saving lives.

"We still have to make up the end budget for additional lifesaving gear, truck expenses, everything in this line of work. It's not cheap," explained Assistant Chief David Rubright, with the Shoemakersville Fire Company.

Rising costs are changing how everyone does business -- and firefighters are no different.

"With gear and everything, you're looking around 6,000 dollars for one person," Rubright said.

So that's why something else on the fire company's property might stand out.

"We were looking for a long-term fundraiser that we didn't have to do a whole lot and through a couple meetings there was a need in northern Berks area for storage," said Rubright.

"The fire company is using this space behind the fire house to provide storage - thinking outside the box - in an effort to bring more money in," Rubright said.

"We hope it takes off," said Rubright. "We are looking at two different spots, two different lengths and we were possibly talking about getting some metal trailers to be able to store stuff inside the trailers."

For now, it's just outside storage for any kind of vehicle, but they're also looking to expand with freight containers.

"Right now, we have about 40 spaces we can accomplish and right now we have about four or five trailers with more people talking about coming in," said Rubright.

Firefighters are in the business of trying to save you and your stuff -- now they're in the business of keeping your stuff safe.

And there's plenty of space available



