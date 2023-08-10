BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Spray-Tek LLC, an ingredient-processing firm with operations in Bethlehem, has acquired TRuCapSol for an undisclosed price.
TRuCapSol (the name stands for time release capsule solutions) participated in the Allentown Economic Development Corp.'s business-incubator program and started at the Ben Franklin Tech Ventures program in Bethlehem.
TRuCapSol makes biodegradable capsules for consumer and nutritional products including fragrances and pharmaceuticals. TRuCapSol co-founder Jiten Dihora said in a statement that his company's products benefit the environment.
"Personal care companies are actively moving away from microplastics" in favor of biodegradeable alternatives, Dihora said.
Spray-Tek was founded in Middlesex, New Jersey, in 1980 and has operated in Bethlehem since 2002. In 2021, it was acquired by Aurora Capital, also for an undisclosed price. Aurora Capital is a private equity firm based in Los Angeles.
Spray-Tek's local operation is at 3010 Avenue B in the Lehigh County side of Bethlehem, near the Lehigh Valley International Airport. It also has a facility in Beloit, Wisconsin. It serves customers in the food and beverage, household products, pharmaceutical and other industries.
Aurora Capital has $5 billion in assets under management, according to the statement. It invests in companies that have prospects for growth in stable industries.
Aurora Capital has also invested in Sharps Medical Waste Services, software company FMG Suite and VLS Environmental Solutions, which cleans railcars and barges.
The private equity firm has completed more than 175 transactions, according to the firm's website.
Private equity firms raise funds from investors and buy companies, or stakes in companies, that may benefit from expansion or changes in operations.