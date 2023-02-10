Strong Quarter for Olympus

For the Japanese Olympus Corporation, which has headquarters in Center Valley, Lehigh County for its Olympus Corporation of America, the third quarter of its fiscal year 2023 was like starting anew.
In the second quarter Olympus transferred its Scientific Solutions business to a special purpose company backed by Bain Capital. The business had been underperforming and its divestiture allowed the remaining Olympus business segments – Endoscopic Solutions, Therapeutic Solutions, and Other - to record superior results in the third quarter. Revenues, operating profit, pre-tax profit, net profit and earnings per share (EPS) increased substantially over the previous year’s third quarter.
As a global company Olympus can be impacted, good or bad, by events that occur anywhere in the world. The company stated the global economy in the nine months of fiscal 2023 saw a continued move to recovery as economic activities recovered from the challenging conditions created by the global spread of COVID-19.
On the other hand, it believes there is a developing risk of worsening business conditions due to global monetary tightening. Furthermore, impacts were felt from increased COVID-19 infections in China, the war in Ukraine, and global inflation along with rising raw material prices, supply chain constraints, and shortages of semiconductors and other components.
Amid a recovery in economic activities and a gradual economic recovery, the Japanese economy was also impacted by fluctuations in foreign exchange, and from the same factors affecting the global economy, namely, rising raw material prices, supply chain constraints, and shortages of semiconductors and other components.
Even under such circumstances, the Olympus Group claims it is promoting initiatives toward sustainable growth, aiming to develop itself as a truly global medtech company. Based on this management strategy, Olympus Corporation is allocating management resources to the medical field, mainly in Endoscopic Solutions Business and Therapeutic Solutions Business, and it is working to strengthen its management base in order to achieve sustainable growth.
Global Operating Results
According to Olympus, revenue increased by 17.2% year on year. This increase was due to an increase in revenue in the Endoscopic Solutions Business and Therapeutic Solutions Business despite a decrease in revenue in other businesses.
Cost of sales increased by 14.7%. But gross margins improved 0.7 % year on year to 32.4% due to changes to the respective sales shares for each geographical region. The company saw increased sales in China during the third quarter despite there being an increase in procurement costs for raw materials such as semiconductors.
Selling, general and administrative expenses increased by 18.1%. In particular, expenses for sales activities and costs related to quality assurance, compliance with laws and regulations increased.
Operating profit from continuing operations increased by 39.5%.
Endoscopic Solutions Business Segment Results
Consolidated revenue in the Endoscopic Solutions Business increased 19.6% year over year, while operating profit grew 20.9%. In the gastrointestinal endoscopes field, Olympus saw sales recover in China, which had been affected by the lockdown in Shanghai and other cities for the first six months of fiscal 2023, and sales also increased in North America, resulting in positive year on year growth in all regions.
By product, sales of the gastrointestinal endoscopic system “EVIS X1” series were favorable, and demand for the prior-generation upper gastrointestinal videoscopes and colorectal videoscopes was also firm, contributing to increased sales. The ratio of the “EVIS X1” series to total sales also gradually increased.
In the surgical endoscopes field, the company said, sales in North America, where sales of the surgical endoscopy system “VISERA ELITE II” combined with rigid scopes and surgical videoscopes remained strong, contributed to positive year-on-year growth.
In the medical services field, all regions showed positive year-on-year growth due to an increase in new contracts, in addition to stable sales of existing service contracts including maintenance services.
The increase in operating profit in the Endoscopic Solutions Business was mainly due to the effect of the absence of the previous year’s impairment loss and other expenses related to development assets recorded in the previous fiscal year as well as the increase in revenue, despite increases in sales expenses associated with EVIS X1 and other products, and expenses related to strengthening the business operation foundation.
Therapeutic Solutions Business Segment Results
Olympus said consolidated revenue in the Therapeutic Solutions Business increased 14.8% year on year, while operating profit was up 9.7% year on year.
The GI-endotherapy field saw positive growth, primarily in North America and Europe. Furthermore, Olympus said sales increased due to product groups for ERCP (Endoscopic Retrograde Cholangio Pancreatography), which are used in endoscopic diagnoses and treatment of the pancreatic duct and bile duct, the sampling of biopsy forceps, which are used for collecting tissue for screening examinations, and product groups for ESD (Endoscopic Submucosal Dissection) and EMR (Endoscopic Mucosal Resection), which are used in lesion resection.
The urology field achieved favorable performance mainly in North America and Europe, with steady growth in sales of resection electrodes for BPH (Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia) and lithotripsy machine for kidney stones. Gynecology products, which were grouped in other therapeutic areas in the Therapeutic Solutions Business, have been included in urology in the Therapeutic Solutions Business beginning in fiscal 2023.
The respiratory field saw positive growth, primarily in North America and Europe. Sales of the devices mainly used for EBUS-TBNA (Endobronchial Ultrasound-guided Transbronchial Needle Aspiration) were favorable. In other therapeutic areas, sales increased mainly in energy devices.
Operating profit in the Therapeutic Solutions Business increased due to the increase in revenue and the recognition of other income due to adjustments to the original acquisition costs of Medi-Tate Ltd.
Other Business Segment Results
In Other Businesses, the Olympus Group conducts Research & Development and exploratory activities for new businesses in addition to engaging in the developing, manufacturing, and selling of biomedical materials, such as synthetic bone filler, and orthopedic equipment.
Consolidated revenue in other businesses was down 11.8% year on year, while operating loss decreased 38% compared to the same period of the previous fiscal year.
Revenue decreased with the end of the sales of medical devices to the animal market, despite sales of FH ORTHO SAS increasing in conjunction with COVID-19 settling down. Operating loss in other businesses saw improvement due to such factors as the absence of the previous fiscal year’s recording in costs associated with the liquidation of AVS (a subsidiary that conducted sales of medical devices for the animal market), despite decreased revenue.
Olympus Corporation of the Americas (OCA) – a wholly owned subsidiary of Olympus Corporation in Tokyo, Japan – was established in 1968 in Lake Success, New York. It is now headquartered in Center Valley, Pennsylvania with more than 5,000 employees in locations throughout North and South America.