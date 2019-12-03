You are the owner of this article.
6 surprising benefits of not retiring with your spouse

  Updated
Senior citizens

When you have a partner, you might assume that you need to make sure you retire in lockstep. After all, what’s the good of having a retirement if your beloved isn’t right there with you?

As it turns out, there are actually some benefits associated with retiring at a different time than your spouse.

Here are some advantages to consider as you move forward with your plans.

1. More time to save in tax-advantaged accounts

Generally, earned income is required in order to contribute to a tax-advantaged retirement account.

If one partner retires before the other, the remaining partner can keep contributing to a tax-advantaged account. This can be especially useful if the still-working spouse is getting a 401(k) match. More money for the nest egg!

Finally, it’s also possible to open an IRA for a non-working spouse and contribute on their behalf. With one partner still working, that can go a long way toward boosting overall retirement savings.

2. Bigger Social Security payments

With one person still working, you might have enough income to enable both partners to delay claiming Social Security, meaning a bigger monthly benefit down the road. Combined with a bit of a boost in the nest egg, it could be easier to arrange a more comfortable long-term retirement.

Plus, even if one spouse dies, the survivor will still have a bigger benefit, providing a little more security in their own later years.

3. Lower health care costs

One of the biggest expenses in retirement is health care. If you and your spouse aren’t old enough to qualify for Medicare, it can be especially important for one person to keep working for the health insurance benefits.

Even if the employer-sponsored health insurance covers only the worker, that can reduce overall expenses as only one partner needs to buy insurance from the marketplace.

4. Lower tax burden

Depending on your situation, there might be tax benefits associated with retiring separately from your spouse.

When one person stops working, the resulting lower income can lead to lower taxes for a couple if that lower income puts them into a lower income bracket. A lower income bracket means a lower tax rate.

Carefully consider how taxes are likely to impact your finances and consider consulting with a professional to work out how to reduce your tax liability as you and your partner plan retirement.

5. An easier retirement transition

In some cases, retiring at the same time can throw partners together suddenly. After all, with both partners retired, patterns of behavior change and suddenly you’re both spending a lot more time together.

According to some relationship experts, this can cause strain during the retirement transition.

Even if you only offset your retirement dates by a few months, that might go a long way toward helping you ease the transition. By retiring at different times, you have the chance to adjust your schedules bit by bit and get used to spending more time with each other.

6. A better relationship

Not only can retiring at different times help ease the transition, but it might also improve your relationship. With one person no longer working, there might be more time to spend together without overdoing it at the beginning.

Plus, if there are still kids in the picture, the retiree might be able to help out around the house more and be the stay-at-home parent. Having that person available to smooth household activities and transitions can reduce stress on a couple.

I’ve seen this in my own parents’ lives. My dad retired three years ago, before my mom. He’s taken over a lot of the household chores and even watches my sister’s children on occasion.

This role reversal has helped him appreciate my mom’s long years of service to the family, and it’s also given them more time together. Plus, he’s developing a relationship with the grandkids that he finds fulfilling.

Bottom line

Each situation and relationship is different. If you have a partner, deciding when each of retires can be a complicated decision involving each person’s income, how they feel about their job and the impacts on taxes and benefits.

Consider sitting down with a retirement specialist to take a look at your situation and decide if it makes sense to retire at different times — even if staggering your retirements seems counterintuitive at first.

Shop Talk

What's new in the business community!

If you know of local business openings or closings, please notify us here.

. Goodwill Keystone Area opened a new retail store and donation center at 2675 MacArthur Road in Whitehall Township. The center will be open Monday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Sunday from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

. Your CBD Store celebrates its grand opening on Saturday, Nov. 16 in South Bethlehem.

· Hop Daddy’s Brewing Co. will open its its new brewery, restaurant and beer garden in downtown Allentown on Nov. 15.

.Kabab and Chutney, an Indian restaurant, recently opened on 3812 Easton-Nazareth HWY Easton. The hours are 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Monday through Sunday (closed on Tuesday).

Jersey Mike's Subs will open in Allentown on November 6. A grand opening and and free sub fundraiser will be held from Wednesday, November 6 to Sunday, November 10 to support the Salvation Army.

.Outside the Box Sneaker Boutique opens this Halloween in the lower level of Main Street Commons, 559 Main Street, Bethlehem. The grand opening is on October 31 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

.LVHN opens ExpressCARE in Palmerton on Oct. 29.

· Bath & Body Works is scheduled to open at the Promenade Shops at Saucon Valley on October 26.

· A Frutta Bowls franchise will open on the ArtsWalk in downtown Allentown in mid-December 2019.

· Toys R Awesome, a new retro store in the Village West Shopping Center, has opened on 3022 West Tilghman Street.

· The Carbon Chamber & Economic Development Corp.  will welcome Panther Creek Pharmacy in Nesquehoning to Carbon County. The Grand Opening & Ribbon Cutting Celebration will take place on Friday, Oct. 25 from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the pharmacy at 74 W. Catawissa Street.

· ShopRite will open a full-service supermarket on Friday, Nov. 1, with a 10 a.m. ribbon cutting at the ShopRite of Stroudsburg in the Stroud Mall. 

· Foundational Health, a holistic wellness center, opened in Bethlehem at 1403 Center Street.  Foundational Health oﬀers personalized nutritional coaching, weight loss plans, group coaching, infrared sauna with halo-therapy (salt therapy) and chromotherapy (color therapy).

· Taco Bell to open at site of former Wind Gap Professional Center off Route 33 in Plainfield Township.

· Dr. Joseph Patruno named chief wellness officer of Lehigh Valley Health Network, to address and promote the well-being of healthcare professionals and caregivers at LVHN.

· Big Lots will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 8:30 a.m. on Oct. 12. It will celebrate the grand opening of five newly remodeled stores throughout the Allentown area.

· The Peppermint Stick Candy Store of Boyertown is opening a second location in the High Street Terminal on 300 E. High Street in Pottstown. The grand opening is scheduled for 10 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 11.

· Madona Antiques Gallery will open in about a month at 283 Fifth Street in Whitehall Township. It will sell antique English, French and American furniture and lighting.

· Mealey's Furniture going out of business and closing all stores

· Green Earth Marketplace to celebrate renovations and new ownership with a ribbon-cutting event on Saturday, Oct. 5 at 9:45 a.m. at 1328 Chestnut Street in Emmaus

· Lehigh Fine Foods to hold grand opening celebration Saturday, Oct. 5 from 12-2 p.m. at 1301 Chestnut Street in Emmaus

· Grand View Health announces 5-year, $210M expansion plan. The most significant investment is the construction of a 5-floor expansion next to the Sellersville hospital, which will include a new emergency department and more.

· Roosevelt's 21st in Bethlehem to close on September 28

· 1847 Financial Lehigh Valley is hosting an Open House Celebration in recognition of the grand opening of their new space in Allentown. The event will take place on Sept. 26 at 6 p.m. at 1550 Pond Road Suite 140 in Allentown.

· CBRE has arranged a lease for Venture X, a workspace community for entrepreneurs and businesses, at Gateway at Greenway Park in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania. This will be Venture X’s first location in Pennsylvania. 

· A ribbon-cutting ceremony is set for You've Got Maids and The Gathering Place at 351 W. Broad Street in Quakertown on Sept. 26 at noon.

· Fischer's Tuxedo is celebrating 100 years in Quakertown. A ribbon-cutting on their next 100 years is set for Tuesday, Sept. 17 at noon.

· Multisport Fitness will host a grand opening celebration on Sept. 26 from 5-8 p.m. at the gym, located at 2016 South Delaware Drive in Upper Mount Bethel.

· The Vibe: Connect and Thrive fitness studio had a grand opening Sunday, Sept. 8 at 202 S. 3rd Street, Suite C, in Hamburg. 

· Pediatric Cancer Foundation of the Lehigh Valley has relocated to 2132 South 12th Street, Suite 401, in Allentown.

· LVHN ExpressCare to open in Lehighton on Sept. 3. The urgent care facility at 363 North First Street will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

· Dog grooming service to open along North Sixth Street in Allentown

· NY Gyro opened their second location at 129 E. Third Street in Bethlehem.

