T-Mobile expands wireless internet service to parts of eastern Pennsylvania, western New Jersey

T-Mobile has expanded its broadband internet service in six eastern states, including Pennsylvania and New Jersey.
Some people in the region may be able to get wireless 5G internet, but access is limited.
The company said its wireless 5G Home Internet is now available, based on network capacity, in several new areas, including the Allentown, Bethlehem and Easton area, East Stroudsburg, Pottsville, Reading, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and Sunbury.
In New Jersey, T-Mobile said the service is available in the Trenton and Princeton areas.
A check of local addresses on T-Mobile's website indicated that some residents can sign up, but at other locations there is no availability and T-Mobile asked for information to add customers to a wait list.
"Home Internet is not available at your address just yet - but our network is growing fast," the site says, before asking for contact information.
69 News has contacted T-Mobile for more details on how available the service is.
T-Mobile service comes with some conditions: "Not available in all areas; customers ineligible for 5G Home Internet may be eligible for 4G LTE or other fixed wireless options. During congestion, Home Internet customers may notice speeds lower than other customers due to data prioritization. For use only at location provided at activation. Credit approval required."
For those who can connect, T-Mobile 5G Home Internet is wireless and costs $50 per month, and no installation is necessary, according to the statement.