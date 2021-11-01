Thanksgiving dinner expected to cost more in 2021

After a year of staff shortages and production concerns due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the food industry has been hit hard, and that has left many people wondering what their Thanksgiving traditions will look like this season.
David Jaindl, the owner and operator of Jaindl Farms in North Whitehall Township, Lehigh County, said his company begins the process of hatching the turkeys for Thanksgiving by March. Although Jaindl is not experiencing production issues, it will have to raise its prices this year.
"The turkey price is up and costs are up to about 15%," Jaindl said. "Our retail cost here at the store will be up anywhere from 10% to 12% during the holiday."
Gus Elias, the manager of Elias Market in Allentown, said it's harder to get dry goods due to delivery delays and staffing shortages. Despite the increase in costs to get those items from suppliers, however, he is ensuring his customers that he will keep the prices as low as possible.
"We're not trying to change the prices, even though it went up on us a little bit," Elias said. "We're trying to keep them down, and we're not really raising them that much, but we're trying to keep them as low as possible."
Jaindl said he doesn't think there will be a supply issue this year, but the cost for Thanksgiving dinner is expected to increase.
"There is no question that the meal will go up this year, and by how much, I'm not sure," Jaindl said. "With our price at about a 10% to 12% increase, I would anticipate we will see increases like that and maybe more on other ancillary products for the holiday meal."