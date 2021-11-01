You have permission to edit this article.
NWS Weather Alert

NOTE: This information is provided by the National Weather Service. Forecast may differ from local information provided by our own 69News Meteorologists
...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH
WEDNESDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 possible.

* WHERE...Portions of northwest New Jersey and eastern
Pennsylvania.

* WHEN...From late Tuesday night through Wednesday morning.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops and
other sensitive vegetation.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take protective measures now as freezing temperatures could
damage or kill tender plants and vegetation. Potted plants should
be brought inside.

&&

Thanksgiving dinner expected to cost more in 2021

  • Updated
  • Comments

After a year of staff shortages and production concerns due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the food industry has been hit hard, and that has left many people wondering what their Thanksgiving traditions will look like this season.

David Jaindl, the owner and operator of Jaindl Farms in North Whitehall Township, Lehigh County, said his company begins the process of hatching the turkeys for Thanksgiving by March. Although Jaindl is not experiencing production issues, it will have to raise its prices this year.

"The turkey price is up and costs are up to about 15%," Jaindl said. "Our retail cost here at the store will be up anywhere from 10% to 12% during the holiday."

Gus Elias, the manager of Elias Market in Allentown, said it's harder to get dry goods due to delivery delays and staffing shortages. Despite the increase in costs to get those items from suppliers, however, he is ensuring his customers that he will keep the prices as low as possible.

"We're not trying to change the prices, even though it went up on us a little bit," Elias said. "We're trying to keep them down, and we're not really raising them that much, but we're trying to keep them as low as possible."

Jaindl said he doesn't think there will be a supply issue this year, but the cost for Thanksgiving dinner is expected to increase.

"There is no question that the meal will go up this year, and by how much, I'm not sure," Jaindl said. "With our price at about a 10% to 12% increase, I would anticipate we will see increases like that and maybe more on other ancillary products for the holiday meal."

Shop Talk

What's new in the business community!

If you know of local business openings or closings, please notify us here.

· Bitty & Beau's Coffee to hold grand opening on Saturday, Nov. 6 at 10 a.m., at 74 W. Broad Street in Bethlehem

· American Family Care opens urgent care center in the County Line Plaza, off of Route 113 near Souderton, Bucks County

· Charming Charlie, a women's contemporary fashion and accessories retailer, will return to the Outlets at Wind Creek.

· All Weather Selvedge Denim Co. (AW) opens at The Promenade Shops at Saucon Valley in suite 608, next to Evolve Salon & Spa.

· PrimoHoagies, the casual restaurant known for its gourmet hoagies, plans to open two restaurants in Stroudsburg.

· Laura McLain, executive director of the Slate Belt Chamber of Commerce, will retire at the end of 2021 after 21+ years of service.

· Thomas Ripsam has been named the new CEO of Martin Guitar. He succeeds longtime Chairman and CEO Christian Frederick Martin IV.

. Owners of Tucker Silk Mill to open wine bar and garden in down Easton in early 2022. Kabinett will have a mostly Australian and German wine list, with light fare, and an outdoor patio overlooking the Delaware River.

