The Giant Company president to resign

Giant Food Stores
Patrick Manwiller | 69 News

The Giant Company is getting a new leader.

Nicholas Bertram, who's been president of Giant for nine years, is leaving the company to pursue new opportunities, said Giant's parent company, Ahold Delhaize.

John Ruane, the company's senior vice president and chief commercial officer, will take over as interim president until a successor is named.

The Giant Company is headquartered in Carlisle and runs 192 grocery stores in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and surrounding states.

Shop Talk

What's new in the business community!

If you know of local business openings or closings, please notify us here.

PREVIOUS OPENINGS AND CLOSINGS

- President of the Giant company, Nicholas Bertram, to resign Aug. 31. John Ruane will take over as interim president.

- Reiki Balance to open Sept. 9 529 Reading Ave. in West Reading.

- Alfie's Kitchen off Sullivan Trail in Forks Township has shut down after five years.

- A four-story, 30,000-square-foot senior home from Easton Senior Living LLC is on its way at 3701 Corriere Road in Palmer Township.

- The former Jacksonian Club on Main Street in Nazareth is now The Farm & Table restaurant with bowling lanes.

- Lehigh Valley Martial Arts opened its sixth location in the Easton Avenue shopping center that's also home to a Giant grocery store in Bethlehem Township.

- Mind Matters Coaching, Counseling and Psychological Services is opening a new office in Upper Macungie on Aug. 31.

- The Lower Macungie Planning Commission reviewed a sketch plan for a mixed-use project on 54 acres near the Hamilton Crossings bypass.

- A developer is proposing a broad plan to repurpose the former Santander Bank Building on Penn Street in Reading to include a hotel, apartments and restaurant.

- Oley Turnpike Dairy and its petting zoo closed after serving Berks County for 52 years.

- The Crossings at Ambler Station opened and is billed as "Ambler's first apartments in 50 years."

- A new Panera restaurant with a drive-thru will be added to the Tri-County Buisness Campus in Pottstown.

