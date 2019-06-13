The National Association of Realtors being sued for allegedly violating anti-trust laws
A class action lawsuit filed in Illinois could take a cut into real estate commissions if it succeeds.
The National Association of Realtors is being sued for allegedly violating anti-trust laws and inflating commissions.
WFMZ's Justin Backover has the full story in the video above.
