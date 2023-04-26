Thermo Fisher 1Q adjusted earnings per share, revenue down

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. reported first-quarter revenue Wednesday of $10.71 billion, 9% below last year as COVID-19 testing sales declined.
Thermo Fisher, a maker of scientific and health care equipment with Lehigh Valley operations, reported adjusted first-quarter 2023 earnings per share of $5.03 per share. Adjusted earnings exclude items that the company considers to be unusual or one-time. In the first quarter of 2022, the company's adjusted EPS was $7.25.
Revenue from COVID-19 testing was $140 million in the quarter ended April 1, down from $1.68 billion a year ago. On Tuesday, shares of Thermo Fisher and other life-science companies fell after Danaher Corp. reported that COVID-19 related revenue was "to continue moderating."
The Waltham, Massachusetts-based company's revenue and adjusted EPS both exceeded the consensus estimates of industry analysts compiled by Zacks Investment Research. The Zacks estimate for adjusted EPS was $4.95, and the revenue estimate was $10.57 billion.
On a GAAP -- Generally Accepted Accounting Principles -- basis, Thermo Fisher's first-quarter earnings were $3.32. GAAP results do not exclude items.
Thermo Fisher will discuss its financial outlook for the year at an 8:30 a.m. conference call.
"We delivered another quarter of very strong financial performance, driven by our proven growth strategy," Marc Casper, chairman, chief executive officer and president, said in a company statement.
Adjusted operating income in the quarter was $2.33 billion, down from $3.45 billion in the year-ago quarter. Adjusted operating margin, a measure of profitability, was 21.8%, down from 29.2% in the first quarter of 2022.
Shares in Thermo Fisher are traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol TMO. The closing price Tuesday was $548.38, down 4.5% or $25.92. In the last 52 weeks, Thermo Fisher shares have traded as high as $611.06 and as low as $475.77.