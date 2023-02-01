 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Thermo Fisher 4Q revenue exceeds estimates; shares rise

  • Updated
  • 0
microscope science generic

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., a maker of scientific and health care equipment with operations in the Lehigh Valley, reported fourth-quarter revenue and earnings per share Wednesday that beat analysts' expectations.

Shares in the company rose after the report, which included a 2023 forecast of further gains in revenue and earnings per share.

The Waltham, Massachusetts-based company said fourth-quarter revenue was $11.45 billion, up 7% from the year-ago quarter, and adjusted earnings per share were $5.40. Adjusted earnings per share exclude what the company considers one-time items.

Both numbers topped the forecasts of industry analysts. The consensus estimates compiled by Zacks Investment Research projected revenue of $10.36 billion, and earnings per share of $5.19. In last year's fourth quarter, the company reported $10.7 billion of revenue and $6.54 per share in earnings.

"We are incredibly well-positioned as we enter 2023," Marc N. Casper, Thermo Fisher's chairman, chief executive officer and president said during a conference call after the report.

Casper said the 2022 performance was exceptional in light of inflation, pandemic lockdowns in China, war in Ukraine and supply chain problems.

The company's fourth-quarter earnings per share on a GAAP (Generally Accepted Accounting Principles) basis were $4.01. GAAP earnings do not exclude one-time items.

For the quarter, adjusted operating margin (a measure of profitability) dropped to 22.4% from 29.5% in the 2021 period, and adjusted operating income was $2.56 billion, down from $3.16 billion a year ago.

For the year 2022, revenue was $44.92 billion, up 15% over 2021. Adjusted EPS totaled $23.24 and GAAP EPS came in at $17.63. For 2023, Thermo Fisher sees better numbers, forecasting $45.3 billion in revenue and $23.70 in adjusted earnings per share.

Thermo Fisher is seeing a decline in COVID-19 testing revenue as the pandemic eases. The company reported a 16% fourth-quarter drop in testing revenue, down to $370 million. COVID-19 revenue for the year 2022 was $3.11 billion.

The company reports revenue for four segments. The largest is Laboratory Products and Biopharma Services, at $5.95 billion in the quarter; Life Sciences, $3.05 billion; Analytical Instruments, $1.88 billion, and Specialty Diagnostics, $1.12 billion. After transactions within the company are excluded, the revenue totals $11.45 billion.

Thermo Fisher returned $3.5 billion to shareholders in 2022, according to Chief Financial Officer Stephen Williamson. That includes buybacks and dividends.

CEO Casper also commented on the company's environmental initiatives, which include reducing carbon emissions and signing power-purchase agreements to move toward the use of 100% renewable energy.

He said he expects great things this year.

"I'm excited for what the world holds in 2023 and beyond," he said.

Shares of Thermo Fisher rose to $594.00, up 4.2% from Tuesday. Shares in the company trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol TMO.

Thermo Fisher shares have traded as high as $618.37 and as low as $475.77 in the last 52 weeks. The company's market value at its current price is $233.4 billion.

Market Data by TradingView

Shop Talk

What's new in the business community!

If you know of local business openings or closings, please notify us here.

PREVIOUS OPENINGS AND CLOSINGS

- Air Products & Chemicals Inc. plans to invest a half-billion dollars to produce environmentally friendly hydrogen in New York state.

- The Trexlertown Chick-Fil-A plans to add a second drive-thru lane as part of a plan to reduce traffic congestion.

- The Harrisburg-based Mid Penn bank has opened its first full-service branch in the Lehigh Valley in South Whitehall.

- The Allentown Planning Commission put off a decision on a new Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen at the site of the former Nostos Greek restaurant.

- The former Star Crete concrete plant at the intersection of Farmersville Road and Easton Avenue has been sold for $1.58 million, and that may clear the way for a medical office building. 

- The local business SuperSets Gym will open its third location in Allentown's South Mall, with no opening date set yet.

- The jewelry boutique Versant will close later this year, but the business will be consolidated at Gary Werkheiser's other location in Saucon Valley Square.

- The DSW Woodmill Commons has moved to Berkshire West, 1101 Woodland Road in Wyomissing.

- Trainer Michael Melendez has opened his new Reading Extreme Boxing Club where PacSun used to operate in the Berkshire Mall. 

- Frackville NAPA Auto Parts held a grand opening with the Schuylkill Chamber of Commerce and Frackville Business & Professional Association. 

- Fyzical Therapy & Balance Centers in North Manheim Township held a grand opening, in conjunction with the Schuylkill Chamber of Commerce and Pottsville Business Association.

- PDC Machines, a maker of hydrogen compressors, showed off a new plant in Lower Salford.

- Maya Capital Partners has acquired Amwell Valley Self Storage, a 265-unit storage business on Route 31 in Ringoes, New Jersey.

- Norwescap is buying the former Sullivan's on the Main restaurant in Phillipsburg to renovate the building and then use it for programs to help educate and feed people.

Community Spotlight

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

AP News Alerts

Forecast Updates

News Alerts - Regional

Entertainment News

WFMZ TRAFFIC UPDATE

Breaking News - National