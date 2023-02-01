Thermo Fisher 4Q revenue exceeds estimates; shares rise

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., a maker of scientific and health care equipment with operations in the Lehigh Valley, reported fourth-quarter revenue and earnings per share Wednesday that beat analysts' expectations.
Shares in the company rose after the report, which included a 2023 forecast of further gains in revenue and earnings per share.
The Waltham, Massachusetts-based company said fourth-quarter revenue was $11.45 billion, up 7% from the year-ago quarter, and adjusted earnings per share were $5.40. Adjusted earnings per share exclude what the company considers one-time items.
Both numbers topped the forecasts of industry analysts. The consensus estimates compiled by Zacks Investment Research projected revenue of $10.36 billion, and earnings per share of $5.19. In last year's fourth quarter, the company reported $10.7 billion of revenue and $6.54 per share in earnings.
"We are incredibly well-positioned as we enter 2023," Marc N. Casper, Thermo Fisher's chairman, chief executive officer and president said during a conference call after the report.
Casper said the 2022 performance was exceptional in light of inflation, pandemic lockdowns in China, war in Ukraine and supply chain problems.
The company's fourth-quarter earnings per share on a GAAP (Generally Accepted Accounting Principles) basis were $4.01. GAAP earnings do not exclude one-time items.
For the quarter, adjusted operating margin (a measure of profitability) dropped to 22.4% from 29.5% in the 2021 period, and adjusted operating income was $2.56 billion, down from $3.16 billion a year ago.
For the year 2022, revenue was $44.92 billion, up 15% over 2021. Adjusted EPS totaled $23.24 and GAAP EPS came in at $17.63. For 2023, Thermo Fisher sees better numbers, forecasting $45.3 billion in revenue and $23.70 in adjusted earnings per share.
Thermo Fisher is seeing a decline in COVID-19 testing revenue as the pandemic eases. The company reported a 16% fourth-quarter drop in testing revenue, down to $370 million. COVID-19 revenue for the year 2022 was $3.11 billion.
The company reports revenue for four segments. The largest is Laboratory Products and Biopharma Services, at $5.95 billion in the quarter; Life Sciences, $3.05 billion; Analytical Instruments, $1.88 billion, and Specialty Diagnostics, $1.12 billion. After transactions within the company are excluded, the revenue totals $11.45 billion.
Thermo Fisher returned $3.5 billion to shareholders in 2022, according to Chief Financial Officer Stephen Williamson. That includes buybacks and dividends.
CEO Casper also commented on the company's environmental initiatives, which include reducing carbon emissions and signing power-purchase agreements to move toward the use of 100% renewable energy.
He said he expects great things this year.
"I'm excited for what the world holds in 2023 and beyond," he said.
Shares of Thermo Fisher rose to $594.00, up 4.2% from Tuesday. Shares in the company trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol TMO.
Thermo Fisher shares have traded as high as $618.37 and as low as $475.77 in the last 52 weeks. The company's market value at its current price is $233.4 billion.