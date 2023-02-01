 Skip to main content
Thermo Fisher 4Q revenue tops estimates; shares rise early

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., a maker of scientific and health care equipment with operations in the Lehigh Valley, reported fourth-quarter revenue and earnings per share Wednesday that beat analysts' expectations.

Shares of the company rose in early trading after the report.

The Waltham, Massachusetts-based company said fourth-quarter revenue was $11.45 billion, up 7% from the year-ago quarter, and adjusted earnings per share were $5.40. Adjusted earnings per share exclude what the company considers one-time items.

Both numbers topped the forecasts of industry analysts. The consensus estimates compiled by Zacks Investment Research projected revenue of $10.36 billion, and earnings per share of $5.19. The year-ago reported numbers were $10.7 billion for revenue and $6.54 per share in earnings.

"We are incredibly well-positioned as we enter 2023," Marc N. Casper, Thermo Fisher's chairman, chief executive officer and president said in a statement.

The company's fourth-quarter earnings per share on a GAAP (Generally Accepted Accounting Principles) basis were $4.01. GAAP earnings do not exclude one-time items.

For the year 2022, revenue was $44.92 billion, up 15% over 2021. Adjusted EPS totaled $23.24 and GAAP EPS came in at $17.63.

The company scheduled a conference call for 8:30 a.m. Wednesday to review results in detail.

Shares of Thermo Fisher jumped to $580.00 in early trading at 6:14 a.m. Shares in the company trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol TMO. They closed Tuesday at $570.33.

