EAST ALLEN TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., a maker of medical and scientific devices with Lehigh Valley operations, has completed the $912.5 million purchase of CorEvitas LLC.
CorEvitas gathers information that drug companies can use to monitor the safety and effectiveness of treatments. It has about 300 employees and was projected to have about $110 million in 2023 revenue.
"CorEvitas expands our clinical research business with highly complementary real-world evidence solutions," Thermo Fisher Chairman, Chief Executive and President Marc N. Casper said in a statement Monday. CorEvitas maintains patient-data registries that can be used to reduce the time and cost of developing drugs.
The agreement to buy CorEvitas was announced July 6. Thermo Fisher bought CorEvitas in cash from Audax Private Equity. Thermo Fisher and CorEvitas are both based in Waltham, Massachusetts.
CorEvitas will become part of Thermo Fisher's Laboratory Products and Biopharma Services division.
Thermo Fisher's 2022 revenue was $44.92 billion, about 400 times the revenue forecast for CorEvitas this year.
Shares in Thermo Fisher are traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol TMO. The closing price Monday was $540.34, giving the company a market capitalization of $208.4 billion.