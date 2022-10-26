Thermo Fisher raises full-year forecast after 3Q revenue exceeds estimates

Thermo Fisher Scientific, a maker of laboratory and medical equipment with operations in the Lehigh Valley, raised its full-year 2022 forecast Wednesday after reporting third-quarter revenue and adjusted earnings per share that exceeded forecasts.
Revenue for the quarter ended Oct. 1 was $10.68 billion, above the consensus estimate of $9.86 billion, and adjusted earnings per share were $5.08. That is above the $4.78 estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research but below the $5.76 reported in the year-ago third quarter. Adjusted earnings exclude some items that the company deems one-time or unusual.
While revenue jumped 14% versus a year ago, adjusted gross margin, a measure of profitability, declined to 22.2% from 29.8% in the 2021 third quarter.
Thermo Fisher had good news for employees: non-executive staff members will receive a bonus of one week's pay to compensate them for inflation.
Shares in the company were little changed after the report, trading at $509.53, down 1.1%, at 10:26 a.m.
"We had another excellent quarter," Marc N. Casper, chairman, chief executive officer and president, said in a conference call. The company is gaining market share, he said.
Casper did not comment on what he expects for the macro, or broader, economy.
Casper expects full-year 2022 revenue of $43.8 billion, up $650 million from the last projection, and adjusted earnings per share for the year of $23.01, 8 cents higher than the previous forecast. Thermo Fisher's revenue goal is 12% over 2021 sales. No forecast was given for 2023 results.
Thermo expects COVID-19 testing revenue to be solid, but the strong U.S. dollar will cut into results. When the domestic currency is strong versus other currencies, revenue brought back from abroad is converted into fewer dollars.
The Waltham, Massachusetts-based company reports revenue for four segments. The largest is laboratory products and biopharma services, which generated $5.59 billion in sales, a little more than half of the total. Life sciences accounted for $2.96 billion, or 28% of sales.
The third biggest unit in terms of sales was analytical instruments, at $1.62 billion, followed by specialty diagnostics at $1.07 billion. After internal transactions are removed from the books, the total revenue for four units was $10.68 billion.
The company is also moving forward with its ESG, or Environmental, Social and Governance goals. Thermo Fisher has agreed to buy electricity generated by wind, and it is recruiting 500 graduates of historically black colleges and universities (HBCUs) for its workforce.
Casper was relentlessly upbeat about the company's prospects during the conference call.
"We're incredibly well-positioned to enter 2023," he said.
The company's net income under Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP), which does not adjust for unusual events, was $1.5 billion, or $3.79 per share in the third quarter. That is down from $1.9 billion, or $4.79 per share in the year-ago period.
Thermo Fisher's brands include Applied Biosystems, Fisher Scientific Patheon and more.
Shares in Thermo Fisher trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol TMO. In the past 52 weeks, Thermo Fisher shares have traded as high as $672.34 and as low as $478.31.