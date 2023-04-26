Thermo Fisher Scientific 1Q revenue declines as COVID-19 testing sales drop

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. reported Wednesday that first-quarter revenue fell 9% from the year-ago quarter, as COVID-19 testing sales plummeted.
The company, a maker of scientific and health care equipment with Lehigh Valley operations, reported first-quarter adjusted 2023 earnings per share of $5.03 per share. Adjusted earnings exclude items that the company considers to be unusual or one-time. In the first quarter of 2022, adjusted EPS was $7.25.
Revenue in the 2023 quarter was $10.71 billion, down from $11.82 billion in 2022.
The Waltham, Massachusetts-based company's revenue and adjusted EPS both exceeded the consensus estimates of industry analysts compiled by Zacks Investment Research. The Zacks estimate for adjusted EPS was $4.95, and the revenue estimate was $10.57 billion.
Revenue from COVID-19 testing was $140 million in the first quarter ended April 1, down from $1.68 billion a year ago. On Tuesday, shares of Thermo Fisher and other life-science companies fell after Danaher Corp. reported that COVID-19 related revenue was "to continue moderating."
Thermo Fisher shares dipped Wednesday, trading down 1% at 11:04 a.m.
During a conference call after the earnings were reported, Marc Casper, Thermo Fisher's chairman, chief executive officer and president, said the company is maintaining its full-year 2023 forecast.
The company expects revenue of $43.5 billion and adjusted EPS of $23.70, even though Thermo Fisher faces a "slightly more challenging macro environment," Casper said, referring to the global economy. Some economists have predicted an economic recession in 2023.
"We had a very strong start to the year," Casper said on the conference call. "Our core business is performing very well."
Revenue from COVID-19 "performed as we had expected during the quarter," he said of the big decline.
Chief Financial Officer Stephen Williamson said Thermo Fisher faces some "headwinds" (challenges) to achieving its 2023 EPS goal, but he said some of that will be countered by cost management.
On a GAAP -- Generally Accepted Accounting Principles -- basis, Thermo Fisher's first-quarter earnings were $3.32. GAAP results do not exclude items.
Adjusted operating income in the quarter was $2.33 billion, down from $3.45 billion in the year-ago quarter. Adjusted operating margin, a measure of profitability, was 21.8%, down from 29.2% in the first quarter of 2022.
Shares in Thermo Fisher are traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol TMO. Shares were trading at $542.06 at 11:04 a.m. Wednesday, down 1%. The shares fell harder on Tuesday, to $548.38, down 4.5% or $25.92 from Monday.
In the last 52 weeks, Thermo Fisher shares have traded as high as $611.06 and as low as $475.77.
Thermo Fisher's next public financial event will be Investor Day on May 24.