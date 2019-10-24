Thermo Fisher Scientific continues strong year

Quarter by quarter in 2019, Thermo Fisher Scientific has been beating stock analysts’ performance expectations. The third quarter of 2019 was another winner as the company, with several locations in the Lehigh Valley, posted earnings per share (EPS) of $2.94, beating the consensus of $2.88 per share.
Wall Street was happy as the Thermo Fisher stock was up over 5% at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday morning.
The company, and Wall Street, had several events to celebrate in the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific launched several new products for clinical, life sciences and bioproduction applications, including the FDA-cleared TSQ Altis and Quantas MD mass spectrometers and the Vanquish MD HPLC for clinical diagnostic laboratories. They also introduced a new real-time solution for respiratory pathogen detection, the Krios G4 compact electron microscope for structural biology and the TruBio Discovery bioproduction automation system.
Thermo Fisher also completed the acquisition of GlaxoSmithKline’s active pharmaceutical ingredient manufacturing facility in Cork, Ireland. Additionally, after the end of the quarter, they repurchased $750 million worth of shares and refinanced $5.6 billion of debt.
CEO’s Comments
"We're pleased to continue our strong momentum in the third quarter, with excellent performance on the top and bottom line," said Marc N. Casper, president and chief executive officer of Thermo Fisher Scientific. "Our team executed very well and captured opportunities to gain share and drive growth.
"We continued to enhance our value proposition to be an even stronger partner for our customers. Among the highlights, we launched innovative new products across our analytical instrument, bioproduction and genetic sciences businesses. We further strengthened our global capabilities to support growth, opening new facilities in the U.S. and China. We were also pleased to close our acquisition of the GSK site in Ireland, significantly expanding our API manufacturing network to meet customer demand for our pharma services."
Casper added, "With a strong nine months behind us, we are in a great position to deliver another excellent year."
Third Quarter 2019
Revenue for the quarter grew 6% to $6.27 billion in 2019, versus $5.92 billion in 2018. Organic revenue growth was 7% and currency translation decreased revenue by 1%.
GAAP (Generally Accepted Accounting Principles) diluted earnings per share (EPS) in the third quarter of 2019 increased 7% to $1.88, versus $1.75 in the same quarter last year. GAAP operating income for the third quarter of 2019 was $0.95 billion, compared with $0.91 billion in the year-ago quarter.
On a non-GAAP basis, adjusted EPS in the third quarter of 2019 increased 12% to $2.94, versus $2.62 in the third quarter of 2018. Adjusted operating income for the third quarter of 2019 grew 9% compared with the year-ago quarter.
Segment Results
Life Sciences Solutions Segment
In the third quarter of 2019, Life Sciences Solutions Segment revenue grew 13% to $1.70 billion, compared with revenue of $1.50 billion in the third quarter of 2018. Operating income was $586 million compared to $495 million in 2018.
Analytical Instruments Segment
Analytical Instruments Segment revenue grew 2% to $1.36 billion in the third quarter of 2019, compared with revenue of $1.33 billion in the third quarter of 2018. Operating income for the third quarter of 2019 was $311 million compared to $294 million in 2018.
Specialty Diagnostics Segment
Specialty Diagnostics Segment revenue was $879 million in the third quarter of 2019, compared with revenue of $894 million in the third quarter of 2018, reflecting the divestiture of the Anatomical Pathology business in June 2019. Operating income for the quarter was $223 million, the same as the third quarter of 2018.
Laboratory Products and Services Segment
In the third quarter of 2019, Laboratory Products and Services Segment revenue grew 6% to $2.62 billion, compared with revenue of $2.47 billion in the third quarter of 2018. Operating income for the quarter was $303 million, an increase of $4 million from $299 million in 2018.
2019 Guidance Update
Thermo Fisher is raising its 2019 revenue and earnings guidance primarily to reflect stronger operational performance and the benefits of refinancing activities, partially offset by a more adverse foreign exchange environment. The company is raising its revenue guidance to a new range of $25.34 to $25.50 billion versus its previous guidance of $25.30 to $25.50 billion. The company is also raising its adjusted EPS guidance to a new range of $12.28 to $12.34, versus its previous guidance of $12.16 to $12.26, for 10 to 11% growth year over year.
Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE: TMO) is a world leader in biotech product development, with revenues of more than $20 billion and approximately 70,000 employees globally. The company helps customers accelerate life sciences research, solve complex analytical challenges, improve patient diagnostics, deliver medicines to market and increase laboratory productivity. Through its premier brands – Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific and Unity Lab Services – it offers a combination of innovative technologies and comprehensive support.