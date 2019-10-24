You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

Thermo Fisher Scientific continues strong year

  • Updated
Thermo Fisher Scientific second-quarter adjusted earnings exceed estimates

 

Quarter by quarter in 2019, Thermo Fisher Scientific has been beating stock analysts’ performance expectations. The third quarter of 2019 was another winner as the company, with several locations in the Lehigh Valley, posted earnings per share (EPS) of $2.94, beating the consensus of $2.88 per share.

Wall Street was happy as the Thermo Fisher stock was up over 5% at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday morning.

The company, and Wall Street, had several events to celebrate in the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific launched several new products for clinical, life sciences and bioproduction applications, including the FDA-cleared TSQ Altis and Quantas MD mass spectrometers and the Vanquish MD HPLC for clinical diagnostic laboratories. They also introduced a new real-time solution for respiratory pathogen detection, the Krios G4 compact electron microscope for structural biology and the TruBio Discovery bioproduction automation system.

Thermo Fisher also completed the acquisition of GlaxoSmithKline’s active pharmaceutical ingredient manufacturing facility in Cork, Ireland. Additionally, after the end of the quarter, they repurchased $750 million worth of shares and refinanced $5.6 billion of debt.

CEO’s Comments

"We're pleased to continue our strong momentum in the third quarter, with excellent performance on the top and bottom line," said Marc N. Casper, president and chief executive officer of Thermo Fisher Scientific. "Our team executed very well and captured opportunities to gain share and drive growth.

"We continued to enhance our value proposition to be an even stronger partner for our customers. Among the highlights, we launched innovative new products across our analytical instrument, bioproduction and genetic sciences businesses. We further strengthened our global capabilities to support growth, opening new facilities in the U.S. and China. We were also pleased to close our acquisition of the GSK site in Ireland, significantly expanding our API manufacturing network to meet customer demand for our pharma services."

Casper added, "With a strong nine months behind us, we are in a great position to deliver another excellent year."

Third Quarter 2019

Revenue for the quarter grew 6% to $6.27 billion in 2019, versus $5.92 billion in 2018. Organic revenue growth was 7% and currency translation decreased revenue by 1%.

GAAP (Generally Accepted Accounting Principles) diluted earnings per share (EPS) in the third quarter of 2019 increased 7% to $1.88, versus $1.75 in the same quarter last year. GAAP operating income for the third quarter of 2019 was $0.95 billion, compared with $0.91 billion in the year-ago quarter.

On a non-GAAP basis, adjusted EPS in the third quarter of 2019 increased 12% to $2.94, versus $2.62 in the third quarter of 2018. Adjusted operating income for the third quarter of 2019 grew 9% compared with the year-ago quarter.

Segment Results

Life Sciences Solutions Segment

In the third quarter of 2019, Life Sciences Solutions Segment revenue grew 13% to $1.70 billion, compared with revenue of $1.50 billion in the third quarter of 2018. Operating income was $586 million compared to $495 million in 2018.

Analytical Instruments Segment

Analytical Instruments Segment revenue grew 2% to $1.36 billion in the third quarter of 2019, compared with revenue of $1.33 billion in the third quarter of 2018. Operating income for the third quarter of 2019 was $311 million compared to $294 million in 2018.

Specialty Diagnostics Segment

Specialty Diagnostics Segment revenue was $879 million in the third quarter of 2019, compared with revenue of $894 million in the third quarter of 2018, reflecting the divestiture of the Anatomical Pathology business in June 2019. Operating income for the quarter was $223 million, the same as the third quarter of 2018.

Laboratory Products and Services Segment

In the third quarter of 2019, Laboratory Products and Services Segment revenue grew 6% to $2.62 billion, compared with revenue of $2.47 billion in the third quarter of 2018. Operating income for the quarter was $303 million, an increase of $4 million from $299 million in 2018.

2019 Guidance Update

Thermo Fisher is raising its 2019 revenue and earnings guidance primarily to reflect stronger operational performance and the benefits of refinancing activities, partially offset by a more adverse foreign exchange environment. The company is raising its revenue guidance to a new range of $25.34 to $25.50 billion versus its previous guidance of $25.30 to $25.50 billion. The company is also raising its adjusted EPS guidance to a new range of $12.28 to $12.34, versus its previous guidance of $12.16 to $12.26, for 10 to 11% growth year over year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE: TMO) is a world leader in biotech product development, with revenues of more than $20 billion and approximately 70,000 employees globally. The company helps customers accelerate life sciences research, solve complex analytical challenges, improve patient diagnostics, deliver medicines to market and increase laboratory productivity. Through its premier brands – Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific and Unity Lab Services – it offers a combination of innovative technologies and comprehensive support.

Shop Talk

What's new in the business community!

If you know of local business openings or closings, please notify us here.

·Bath & Body Works is scheduled to open at the Promenade Shops at Saucon Valley on October 26.

A Frutta Bowls franchise will open on the ArtsWalk in downtown Allentown in mid-December 2019.

Toys R Awesome, a new retro store in the Village West Shopping Center, has opened on 3022 West Tilghman Street.

The Carbon Chamber & Economic Development Corp.  will welcome Panther Creek Pharmacy in Nesquehoning to Carbon County. The Grand Opening & Ribbon Cutting Celebration will take place on Friday, Oct. 25 from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the pharmacy at 74 W. Catawissa Street.

ShopRite will open a full-service supermarket on Friday, Nov. 1, with a 10 a.m. ribbon cutting at the ShopRite of Stroudsburg in the Stroud Mall. 

Foundational Health, a holistic wellness center, opened in Bethlehem at 1403 Center Street.  Foundational Health oﬀers personalized nutritional coaching, weight loss plans, group coaching, infrared sauna with halo-therapy (salt therapy) and chromotherapy (color therapy).

Taco Bell to open at site of former Wind Gap Professional Center off Route 33 in Plainfield Township.

· Dr. Joseph Patruno named chief wellness officer of Lehigh Valley Health Network, to address and promote the well-being of healthcare professionals and caregivers at LVHN.

· Big Lots will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 8:30 a.m. on Oct. 12. It will celebrate the grand opening of five newly remodeled stores throughout the Allentown area.

· The Peppermint Stick Candy Store of Boyertown is opening a second location in the High Street Terminal on 300 E. High Street in Pottstown. The grand opening is scheduled for 10 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 11.

· Madona Antiques Gallery will open in about a month at 283 Fifth Street in Whitehall Township. It will sell antique English, French and American furniture and lighting.

· Mealey's Furniture going out of business and closing all stores

· Green Earth Marketplace to celebrate renovations and new ownership with a ribbon-cutting event on Saturday, Oct. 5 at 9:45 a.m. at 1328 Chestnut Street in Emmaus

· Lehigh Fine Foods to hold grand opening celebration Saturday, Oct. 5 from 12-2 p.m. at 1301 Chestnut Street in Emmaus

· Grand View Health announces 5-year, $210M expansion plan. The most significant investment is the construction of a 5-floor expansion next to the Sellersville hospital, which will include a new emergency department and more.

· Roosevelt's 21st in Bethlehem to close on September 28

· 1847 Financial Lehigh Valley is hosting an Open House Celebration in recognition of the grand opening of their new space in Allentown. The event will take place on Sept. 26 at 6 p.m. at 1550 Pond Road Suite 140 in Allentown.

· CBRE has arranged a lease for Venture X, a workspace community for entrepreneurs and businesses, at Gateway at Greenway Park in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania. This will be Venture X’s first location in Pennsylvania. 

· A ribbon-cutting ceremony is set for You've Got Maids and The Gathering Place at 351 W. Broad Street in Quakertown on Sept. 26 at noon.

· Fischer's Tuxedo is celebrating 100 years in Quakertown. A ribbon-cutting on their next 100 years is set for Tuesday, Sept. 17 at noon.

· Multisport Fitness will host a grand opening celebration on Sept. 26 from 5-8 p.m. at the gym, located at 2016 South Delaware Drive in Upper Mount Bethel.

· The Vibe: Connect and Thrive fitness studio had a grand opening Sunday, Sept. 8 at 202 S. 3rd Street, Suite C, in Hamburg. 

· Pediatric Cancer Foundation of the Lehigh Valley has relocated to 2132 South 12th Street, Suite 401, in Allentown.

· LVHN ExpressCare to open in Lehighton on Sept. 3. The urgent care facility at 363 North First Street will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

· Dog grooming service to open along North Sixth Street in Allentown

· NY Gyro opened their second location at 129 E. Third Street in Bethlehem.

News Direct From Regional Businesses

A Service from PR Newswire

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

AP News Alerts

Forecast Updates

Breaking News